5 players RCB need to sign to win IPL 2019

With these players in the side, Virat Kohli's RCB will be unstoppable next season.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore endured yet another miserable IPL campaign, failing to make the playoffs after a string of defeats. Equipped with a formidable batting line-up once again and having strengthened the bowling attack - at least on paper - RCB were most fans' favourites to lift the trophy this year, however, it was not to be.

While the likes of AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli impressed yet again, it was the supporting cast that flattered to deceive, resulting in yet another finish in the bottom half of the points table. RCB need to strengthen their squad quite a bit ahead of the next season of the IPL if they are to compete for the trophy and even go on to lift it for the first time in their history.

Here is a look at five players that can help Kohli's side go all the way next season:

#5 Jonny Bairstow

Bairstow has grown by leaps and bounds over the past couple of years and is now an integral part of the English side in Tests and ODIs. He showed he is more than capable of handling himself on the big stage, striking 3 consecutive ODI centuries for England.

Bairstow went unsold in the 2018 auctions at a base price of 1.5 crores but considering his recent performances for England it would be a huge mistake if teams do not pick him up next season.

Quinton de Kock misfired more often than not at the top of the order for RCB last season and it is high time he is dropped. Bairstow can take the attack to the bowlers at the start and is a top-notch keeper as well. He has never featured in the IPL but next year could be the year he lights the competition on fire.