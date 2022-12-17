The much-awaited PSL Draft 2023 took place last night, where six Pakistan Super League franchises completed their squads by filling in the vacant spots. The organizers allowed each team to retain a few players before the new season.

Defending champions Lahore Qalandars, Karachi Kings, Multan Sultans, Islamabad United, Peshawar Zalmi, and Quetta Gladiators were in action yesterday at the PSL Draft 2023. Unlike the Indian Premier League, the Pakistan Super League does not have an auction process.

Instead, the six teams make their picks via a draft system, wherein players are divided into various categories like Platinum, Diamond, Silver, Gold, and Supplementary. The top two categories for players are Platinum and Diamond.

Interestingly, five players who remained unsold at the IPL 2022 Auction were among the top picks at the PSL Draft 2023. Here's a list of those five names:

#1 Imran Tahir was a Platinum pick at PSL Draft 2023

Birmingham Phoenix Men v Trent Rockets Men - The Hundred (Image: Getty)

South African leg-spinner Imran Tahir was one of the Platinum category picks made by the Karachi Kings at the PSL Draft 2023. Tahir is one of the oldest active cricketers in the T20 arena right now. He is 43 years old, but the leg-spinner is still effective in the shortest format of the game.

Tahir and Matthew Wade were the two Platinum picks by the Karachi Kings. They will play alongside the likes of Haider Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir and Shoaib Malik in PSL 2023.

#2 Josh Little

England v Ireland - ICC Men's T20 World Cup (Image: Getty)

Ireland's left-arm fast bowler Josh Little was another player who remained unsold at the IPL 2022 Auction but was picked in the Platinum category at the PSL Draft 2023. Multan Sultans selected him in the Platinum category along with David Miller.

While Little failed to earn an IPL contract, he was one of the net bowlers for the Chennai Super Kings in the 2022 season.

#3 James Vince

BBL - Adelaide Strikers v Sydney Sixers (Image: Getty)

England batter James Vince is one of the top T20 batters on the planet. However, the IPL franchises have never shown interest in his services.

Vince was picked in the Diamond category by the Karachi Kings at the PSL Draft 2023. The Kings also selected James Fuller in the same category.

#4 Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Peshawar Zalmi drafted Mujeeb Ur Rahman in the Diamond category. The Afghanistan leg-spinner has previously played for the Punjab Kings and the SunRisers Hyderabad in the IPL but remained unsold at the mega auction earlier this year.

At Zalmi, Mujeeb will get an opportunity to share the dressing room with the likes of Babar Azam, Wahab Riaz and Sherfane Rutherford.

#5 Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Another Afghanistan player to appear on this list is wicket-keeper batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Islamabad United picked the youngster in the Platinum category at the PSL Draft 2023.

Gurbaz went unsold at the IPL 2022 Auction but was later roped in by the Gujarat Titans as a replacement for Jason Roy. However, he did not receive any opportunities to play for the franchise and warmed the benches in IPL 2022 instead.

