4 Players who can become the biggest buys in IPL 2019

The present and future of Indian Cricket.

The 2018 edition of the Indian Premier League saw Chennai Super Kings scripting a perfect comeback and lifting the trophy for the third time.

Right from the auction, a couple of big names went unsold whereas some new entrants had the time of their lives getting picked up for crores. With players like Jofra Archer, Gowtham Krishnappa, and the India Under-19 players raking in millions, it is no surprise that the next year could be equally as shocking.

This year, money was spent without inhibition by team owners, and if this is any indication of what's next to come, 2019 may see even bigger bids when superstars come under the hammer.

Let's take a look at five such players who can become the most expensive buys in IPL 2019.

Honourable Mention: Jofra Archer, Mitchell Starc

(Note: The following list is prepared in consideration that none of the following players are retained by their teams and will go under the hammer.)

#4 Dwayne Bravo

Even at 34, Dwayne Bravo is one of the most feared death bowlers today, and his batting cameos have sailed the Chennai Super Kings to victory at a plethora of occasions. One of the most beloved and celebrated players of this generation, Bravo has played a vital role in all the T20 leagues he has played.

A 10-year veteran of the IPL, "DJ" Bravo has become one of the main faces of the franchise, along with skipper MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina. In the 2018 edition of the tournament, he picked up 14 wickets and scored 141 runs with an indispensable attitude and multi-dimensional skills, steering CSK to their third trophy.

CSK’s bowling consultant Eric Simons praised the impact the West Indian all-rounder has had:

Bravo is massively important from two perspectives. No 1, he is an incredibly experienced cricketer. We were dead and buried against Mumbai last time we played and his was one of the great T20 innings I’ve ever see, I didn’t think we are going to win it. Other thing is his ability to control in those middle overs. He bowls to his field and for me it is wonderful to watch. And then the third component, which you don’t witness, is the amount of mentoring he does for our bowlers. He does lot of talking, lot of advising.

Ageing like fine wine, Bravo might have a few more years left in him, and with the kind of form and experience he possesses, all the franchises would love to have him in their side. With no international cricket, Bravo is a free-wheeling T20 cricketer, who with his antics and tactics, would be an asset wherever he eventually lands up.