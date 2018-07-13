Five players who can make ODI debut for India in 2019

Rishabh Pant can be an attacking option in the middle order

The Indian team is in full flow in England. After defeating the England in the T20 series, India started the ODI series in fine style by winning the first game comprehensively at Trent Bridge, with Kuldeep Yadav the star of the show, taking six wickets.

With the 2019 Cricket World Cup less than a year away, the focus is on ODIs. The selectors have already started to give chances to new faces and Virat Kohli has made it crystal clear that he is going to experiment with the side and see what each player has to offer.

A barrage of players have come up with good performances in the domestic circuit as well as IPL. With so much talent around, selectors have got choices in abundance and they are most likely to give opportunities to some of these players to prove their worth on the international level.

Many of these players were selected in the India A side that won the Tri-series in England by defeating a strong England Lions side in the finals. India A's triumph is testimony of India's strong bench strengt,h and some of these players might also get selected in the national side. We will look at 5 such players who can make their ODI debut in the build-up to the World Cup.

#5 Prithvi Shaw

Prithiv Shaw is already being compared to Sachin Tendulkar

Prithvi Shaw has improved with every game that he has played. The immensely talented opening batsman has already played a couple of domestic seasons for Mumbai. After leading the India Under 19 side to the World Cup title, Shaw impressed everyone with his temperament and technique in the IPL. Shaw was subsequently selected in the India A squad for the England tour. He played some stunning innings at the top of the order for India A and is touted as the next big thing in Indian cricket.