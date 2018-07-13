Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Five players who can make ODI debut for India in 2019

Raina Singh
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
859   //    13 Jul 2018, 17:50 IST

Rishabh Pant can provide be an attacking option in the middle order
Rishabh Pant can be an attacking option in the middle order

The Indian team is in full flow in England. After defeating the England in the T20 series, India started the ODI series in fine style by winning the first game comprehensively at Trent Bridge, with Kuldeep Yadav the star of the show, taking six wickets. 

With the 2019 Cricket World Cup less than a year away, the focus is on ODIs. The selectors have already started to give chances to new faces and Virat Kohli has made it crystal clear that he is going to experiment with the side and see what each player has to offer. 

A barrage of players have come up with good performances in the domestic circuit as well as IPL. With so much talent around, selectors have got choices in abundance and they are most likely to give opportunities to some of these players to prove their worth on the international level. 

Many of these players were selected in the India A side that won the Tri-series in England by defeating a strong England Lions side in the finals. India A's triumph is testimony of India's strong bench strengt,h and some of these players might also get selected in the national side. We will look at 5 such players who can make their ODI debut in the build-up to the World Cup. 

#5 Prithvi Shaw

Prithiv
Prithiv Shaw is already being compared to Sachin Tendulkar

Prithvi Shaw has improved with every game that he has played. The immensely talented opening batsman has already played a couple of domestic seasons for Mumbai. After leading the India Under 19 side to the World Cup title, Shaw impressed everyone with his temperament and technique in the IPL. Shaw was subsequently selected in the India A squad for the England tour. He played some stunning innings at the top of the order for India A and is touted as the next big thing in Indian cricket. 

Page 1 of 5 Next
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Mumbai Indians Indian Cricket Team Rishabh Pant Krunal Pandya
ICC World Cup 2019: 3 names who can make their World Cup...
RELATED STORY
10 Times Cricketers Made Their Fans Smile
RELATED STORY
7 upcoming superstars who can take the 2019 ICC Cricket...
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: 4 young players who are key to...
RELATED STORY
5 upcoming ODI series that will help India prepare for...
RELATED STORY
2019 World Cup: Players who could be playing their Last...
RELATED STORY
5 Indian players who can make it in the World Cup squad
RELATED STORY
India's predicted bowling attack for 2019 World Cup
RELATED STORY
4 Reasons why India can win the 2019 Cricket World Cup
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: 5 players who could be the Man of the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us