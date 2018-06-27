5 players who enjoy Virat Kohli's extended support

Every captain has his preferred set of players to deliver at a certain time, and it seems Virat Kohli has his men marked out very well.

Saumin Parmar CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 27 Jun 2018, 11:32 IST 1.35K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Enter caption

In a game of cricket, a captain is usually the leader of the pack. Unlike in a game of football where defenders are often the captains and are away from the majority of the action, cricket requires its leaders to be on their toes, right in the face of the opposition and in the thick of things. We have had Sourav Ganguly, MS Dhoni, and now Virat Kohli, everyone special in their own rights. The last name mentioned here is a special one in reference to this article.

He is not only one of the world’s best batsman at the moment but is slowly and gradually turning out to be a great, great leader too. He has a knack of picking the right players and identifying them with their roles, which he does for any side he leads.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Such positive support can go a long way in not only making or breaking someone’s career but also for the overall development of the team. It is absolutely needless to say that after MS Dhoni’s retirement, the future of the team is in very able hands.

Below is a list of five players who have enjoyed Kohli’s support from time to time and even they have made sure to keep up his trust in them.

#5 Mandeep Singh

Enter caption

It is safe to quote that Mandeep Singh has enjoyed moderate success with the Royal Challengers Bangalore franchise in the IPL. It is also safe to say that a lot of his innings have come at a crucial time in the game and therefore, the numbers would not show the real picture of the talent he possesses.

Once an India U-19 player and later IPL’s Emerging Player of the Tournament in 2012, Mandeep joined the Royal Challengers Bangalore franchise in 2015. He still remains one of their most dependable middle-order batsmen. When the likes of ABD and Kohli are no more on the crease, it is up to Mandeep to see his side through a good total or a chase.

He made his debut for India in the T20 series in Zimbabwe and has played three T20Is for the nation. Though his name doesn’t linger much around for a national call-up, he is an integral part of Virat Kohli’s plans for RCB.