×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

5 players who have never played for their state-based IPL team

Sujith Mohan
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
794   //    13 Nov 2018, 10:48 IST

Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli

Unlike many global sports, the game of cricket predominantly has been a national team game. However, it all begun to change since the start of the 21st century and the success of T20 cricket has played a huge part in it.

One of the biggest attractive features of franchise cricket is diversity, which gives opportunities for fans to see some of the best cricketers in the world more often. IPL started in 2008 with eight franchises based out of some of the top Indian cities.

For the inaugural edition of the tournament, Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, Yuvraj Singh, and Virender Sehwag were classified as icon players and assigned to the franchises representing their hometowns.

Over the past 11 years, almost every Indian player switched teams, barring a few. Also, only a very few cricketers have never played for their state-based franchises.

Players who have played a minimum of five seasons are considered in this article. Also, only Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Rajasthan and Punjab are taken into account.

On that note, let us take a look at the 5 players who never played for their state-based IPL team.

#5 Ishant Sharma

Ishant Sharma always struggled in the limited-overs format
Ishant Sharma always struggled in the limited-overs format

Ishant Sharma started his IPL career with Kolkata Knight Riders and stayed with the franchise until 2010. He moved to Deccan Chargers in 2011 and then to Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Ishant was bought by Rising Pune Supergiant in 2016. The 30-year-old played for Kings XI Punjab in 2017 but went unsold in the 2018 auction.

A hardworking pacer, Ishant is regarded a lot for his exploits in the longer version of the game. He has so far played 76 IPL games and picked up 59 wickets at an economy of 8.17.

Born in Delhi, Ishant never got an opportunity to play for his hometown team, Delhi Daredevils.

Teams Played: Kolkata Knight Riders, Deccan Chargers, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rising Pune Supergiant, and Kings XI Punjab.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Chennai Super Kings Mumbai Indians Virat Kohli Ambati Rayudu
Sujith Mohan
ANALYST
Manchester is Always Red. Glory Glory Man United.
5 greatest Indian batsmen in IPL history 
RELATED STORY
Top 5 players who played IPL and then played for India
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: Players who could provide the spark for their...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 5 Players Chennai Super Kings should target for...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: Indian team hopefuls who have impressed so far...
RELATED STORY
Remembering the Man of the Match performances in all IPL...
RELATED STORY
Best Uncapped XI From IPL 2018
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: One expensive player each team could release 
RELATED STORY
5 players you may not know who have won the IPL multiple...
RELATED STORY
One Indian bowler each team should release before IPL 2019
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us