5 players who might be traded to new teams before IPL 2020 

CricWiz
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.23K   //    05 Aug 2019, 11:41 IST

Carlos Brathwaite might yet be sought by a different franchise again (Picture courtesy: iplt20.com/BCCI)
Carlos Brathwaite might yet be sought by a different franchise again (Picture courtesy: iplt20.com/BCCI)

Even though the next season of the Indian Premier League is months away, the franchises have started to chalk out the road map for the tournament. In the first trade of IPL 2020, Mumbai Indians traded Mayank Markande with Delhi Capitals for the hard-hitting West Indian all-rounder Sherfane Rutherford.

Markande was one of the finds of IPL 2018 but had a rather underwhelming season in 2019, where he lost his place in the side to another budding leggie Rahul Chahar. On the other hand, Rutherford did show glimpses of his talent but failed to play any substantial innings for the Capitals. 

Few more teams can follow the footsteps of Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals and might look to change a few things around by bringing in fresh faces and releasing the under-performers of the last season. Moreover, due to the desired combinations and the capping of only 4 overseas players in the playing XI, some players often remain underutilized. Teams would look to release such surplus players and get in players who can help them to overcome their shortcomings of the last season. 

Here are 5 players who might be transferred to other teams before IPL 2020.  

#5 Shivam Dube to Mumbai Indians 

Shivam Dube
Shivam Dube

There was a lot of buzz around Shivam Dube before IPL 2019. The Mumbai all-rounder had earned a name for himself with his big-hitting batting and was expected to set the stage on fire for Royal Challengers Bangalore. However, it wasn't to be as Dube struggled to get going for RCB. He scored just 40 runs in 4 games and failed to pick up any wicket.

RCB might opt to release Dube ahead of the next season. Mumbai Indians bid aggressively for the local lad at the last auction before losing out narrowly to RCB. The defending champions will certainly consider getting the youngster in the MI fold if he is released by his current franchise. Dube has been in good form playing for India A in the recent past and will be a much more confident player by the next season. 

Tags:
Chennai Super Kings Royal Challengers Bangalore David Miller Lockie Ferguson T20
