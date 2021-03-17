5 players who were at their peak while representing Mumbai Indians in IPL

The Mumbai Indians have been the most consistent IPL franchise in the last eight seasons. The Mumbai-based team could not win a single championship until 2012, but since 2013, they have lifted the trophy five times. Rohit Sharma's captaincy has played a vital role in MI's success.

The team management has formed a perfect combination of Indian and overseas cricketers every year. The Mumbai Indians have also unearthed several young Indian talents like Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Mayank Markande, and many others.

Many cricketers have highlighted how the family atmosphere at the Mumbai Indians helps them bring their 'A' game to the table. Some players represented multiple franchises during their careers, but they performed their best when they played for MI. Here's a look at five such cricketers.

5. Corey Anderson helped Mumbai Indians qualify for IPL 2014 playoffs

New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson secured a contract from the Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2014 on the back of some strong performances in white-ball cricket.

The southpaw struggled a bit during the UAE leg of that year's IPL. However, when the tournament moved to India, the opposition bowlers found it very difficult to stop Anderson. He ended the season with 265 runs in 11 innings after failing to touch the 40-mark in his first five knocks.

Anderson played a once-in-a-lifetime knock of 95* against the Rajasthan Royals to help the Mumbai Indians chase a 190-run target in 14.4 overs as MI made it to the playoffs.

He scored a couple of fifties in the 2015 season before an injury ruled him out of the competition. During the two seasons with MI, Anderson picked up five wickets at an economy rate of 9.86.

Later in this career, Corey represented the Delhi Capitals and the Royal Challengers Bangalore. His strike rate dipped from 136.43 to 115.45 when he played for Delhi. Anderson had a batting average of only 5.67 when playing for RCB.

4. Mitchell Johnson

Happy birthday, Mitchell Johnson 💙



Paltan, how many runs did the birthday boy defend in the final over of the 2017 @IPL final? 🤔 #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI pic.twitter.com/WPxpCPtpeb — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) November 2, 2020

Former Australian speedster Mitchell Johnson was a part of three IPL franchises during his career. He had two stints with the Mumbai Indians, while he also played for the Punjab Kings and the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Johnson won two IPL trophies with the Mumbai Indians. The first came in 2013 and the second in 2017. In all, Johnson donned the Mumbai jersey in 22 matches, scalping 31 wickets at an economy rate of 7.14.

When Mitchell Johnson represented other teams, his economy rate was more than 8.8 runs per over. His bowling average and strike rate were relatively higher as well.

