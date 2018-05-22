IPL: 5 Indian players with disappointing international records but enjoyed stellar IPL careers

This is a list of players who did not have a great international career but had stellar IPL careers.

Praveen Nvs ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 22 May 2018, 21:00 IST 5.15K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Not every player who wears the Indian jersey can enjoy a long career. The Indian cricket history is replete with players, who despite possessing oodles of talent and showing a lot of promise, failed to make it big in the international arena. They are generally quickly forgotten. Thanks to the Indian Premier League, such players enjoyed their share of the limelight.

Here is a look at five Indian cricketers who had disappointing international careers but went on to write their names in golden letters in the annals of the IPL history.

#1 Amit Mishra

The wily leg spinner is a wonderful wicket-taker in the IPL

Amit Mishra began his international career way back in 2003 but in all these years, he managed only 22 Tests and 36 ODIs. Despite performing decently, he never had a long run in the side due to the presence of great spinners in the form of Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh.

In the Indian Premier League though, there was no dearth of opportunities and he hogged the limelight. There were occasions where it seemed Mishra's powers were waning but he often bounced back strongly. Mishra grabbed 146 wickets in 136 matches and it is fair to say that he is undoubtedly one of the greatest bowlers in the history of IPL. Nobody, except Lasith Malinga, has taken a greater number of wickets. Mishra picked up 3 hat-tricks, which is the highest for any bowler in the IPL. He may be 35 but considering the way he bowled for the Delhi Daredevils in this season, his IPL career is by no means over!