5 players you didn't know were once a part of Rajasthan Royals

These are 5 players you most likely did not know played for Rajasthan Royals

Muhammad Saad
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 05 Jun 2018, 16:06 IST
2.47K

The inaugural champions of Indian Premier League, Rajasthan Royals, had an admirable season this year. They were never the favorites at the commencement of the competition but did manage to astound their critics by qualifying for the playoffs, leaving behind Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Daredevils.

After the 2008 triumph, the side has always been a shadow of their former selves as they never managed to reach the finals again and took 5 long years to even qualify for the playoffs in 2013.

Over the years, the team has seen some of the most celebrated personalities including the likes of Shane Warne, Rahul Dravid and Shane Watson. However, there are some players who did not enjoy a memorable spell for the Jaipur side.

So without further ado, let us take a look at 5 cricketers who were once a part of Rajasthan Royals.

#5 Kamran Akmal

Kamran Akmal

Kamran Akmal is an experienced Pakistani cricketer who presently plays in Pakistan Super League for Peshawar Zalmi. The wicket-keeper batsman has represented the country in 53 Tests, 157 ODIs and 58 T20I.

He plied his trade in IPL for the first and the last time in 2008 when he helped Rajasthan Royals clinch their only trophy in the competition. The right-handed batsman scored 128 runs in 6 matches with an average of 25.6 and a strike rate of 164.1.

Akmal also performed the wicket-keeping duties for his side, managing 5 catches and 6 stumpings during his stint. In the final against the Chennai Super Kings, he took two catches in the first innings but was not of much help in the Royal's chase as he got run out for only six runs.



IPL 2018 Chennai Super Kings Rajasthan Royals Kamran Akmal Aaron Finch
