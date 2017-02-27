5 players you didn’t know were once Virat Kohli’s teammates at RCB

Across nine seasons and 139 matches for RCB, Virat Kohli has played along with some surprising names for his only IPL franchise.

@aadyasharma20 by Aadya Sharma Top 5 / Top 10 27 Feb 2017, 15:41 IST

All of 19 when he played his first IPL match, Virat Kohli was deemed as the next-big thing in Indian cricket after guiding the junior Indian side to a memorable U-19 World Cup win in 2008. His temperament was under question, but he managed to hold his own in the company of giants like Rahul Dravid, Jacques Kallis and Anil Kumble while donning the RCB colours, much before he became a household name with his superhuman run with the bat.

Despite a scratchy start to his international career, the RCB franchise kept faith in Kohli every season, and the results are there for everyone to see. Now 28-years old, he has featured in a total of 139 IPL matches, sharing the field with some surprising names through the course of the first few seasons with the RCB side. Here are five such names:

Shivnarine Chanderpaul

A solid Test player, Chanderpaul could change gears whenever needed

The unlovely batting stance notwithstanding, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, one of the greats of West Indies cricket, was a versatile batsman who could modify his game according to the need of the game. One of the handful of cricketers to have more than 20,000 international runs under their belt, Chanderpaul had a rather abrupt end to his Test career in 2016 after falling out with his country’s cricket board.

In 2008, he was bought by the RCB for the IPL’s opening season, where he managed to break into the first team on three occasions. Although his ODI and T20I career couldn’t extend beyond 2011, he continued to play Tests until 2015.