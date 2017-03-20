5 reasons why Glenn Maxwell’s selection as KXIP skipper is a wrong move

Glenn Maxwell can be a dominating lieutanant but it's too early for him to don the captain's hat.

20 Mar 2017

Maxwell was announced as the captain of the Punjab franchise earlier this month

With the tenth edition of the IPL 2017 all set to commence in a couple of weeks, the anticipation level for the same has grown quickly. After Ben Stokes hogging all the headlines for being the most expensive buy in the auctions, Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell raised many eyebrows.

There was bewilderment in cricket fraternity as well as on social media when Kings XI Punjab, one of the most under-performing sides in the tournament, appointed Maxwell as their skipper for the season. KXIP have been bottom-dwellers in the previous two editions and failed terribly as a unit after making it to the finals in 2014. The appointment of the Australian as the skipper is a big gamble, as he has not enjoyed a lot of success in the IPL in recent times.

After a prolific run in the 2014 season, Maxwell has failed to replicate his magical performance in last two seasons. KXIP are undoubtedly looking for a revival of fortunes this time but Maxwell’s selection as the skipper could turn out to be a huge drawback.

Here are five reasons why Maxwell’s appointment as the skipper may not be a fruitful one for KXIP.

#1 Limited leadership experience in the past

Captaincy is a herculean task and not many can fill in the big shoes without affecting their natural game. Maxwell doesn’t carry any experience of leading the side in any format. In fact, he has not led a team in 338 games, which he has played across formats.

T20 is a format of uncertainties, things change in a matter of a few deliveries. Maxwell may quickly run out of options, which may further affect the team’s run in the long tournament.

Although, there is no doubt regarding Maxwell’s abilities to lead the side and can consider it a challenge but with the tournament being so competitive, he won’t be offered breathing space to adapt to the new role.