5 Records that Virat Kohli can break before he retires

Vishal Raman FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 1.65K // 24 Sep 2018, 09:12 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Virat Kohli, the 29-year-old cricketer, is the best batsman in the world of cricket right now. Kohli has run chases for breakfast and wears his passion on his sleeves. He burst into the limelight when he led his U19 team to a World Cup glory in 2008.

Virat was a part of World Cup winning team at 22 which many greats of the game could not achieve in their illustrious career, but Kohli still could not create the impact that most people expected out of him.

Then came the tri-series in Australia where India needed to score 320 runs in 40 overs to keep their hopes alive in the tournament. Many experts had already written India out of the match, but the lad from Delhi had other ideas.

Kohli smashed 133 runs off just 86 balls to take India home in just 36 overs. India may have failed to qualify for the finals of the tournament, but that inning was the coming-of-age for Virat Kohli and what followed next is just history.

Records are now part and parcel of Virat Kohli's life. He has already scored 35 ODI centuries, 23 Test centuries, 4 IPL tons, and add to that 6 Test double hundred. This is just the landmarks that Virat Kohli - The Batsman, has crossed.

Virat - The Captain, has 22 Test match wins which is just 5 short of that of MS Dhoni's record of 27 Test wins as a captain. Virat's win percentage of 77.55 in ODIs is the highest for any Indian captain in ODIs who has led his side for more than 40 matches.

Virat Kohli has already been in the international circuit for 10 years and will continue to serve his country for at least 6-8 years to come. Here are 5 possible records that Virat Kohli can break in the years to follow.

1 / 6 NEXT