3 released players who might be sold for big bucks during the IPL auctions

Uday Jaria
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
975   //    16 Nov 2018, 13:10 IST

IPL franchises announced the final list of players that they retained and released for the 2019 Indian Premier League campaign.

More than 50 players were released overall, including some big names such as Glenn Maxwell, Yuvraj Singh, Jaydev Unadkat, Gautam Gambhir, Pat Cummins, Heinrich Klaasen, Wriddhiman Saha, Brendon McCullum, Aaron Finch, Mitchell Starc, Mustafizur Rahman and Chris Woakes. 

However, there are a number of released players who are capable of doing well and could be seen again in the 2019 edition of the tournament. The IPL auction will take place on December 18 and the teams have around one month to work out the team combinations.

Here is the list of three released players who might attract a bidding war during the auctions.

#3 Jaydev Unadkat

Jaydev Unadkat was released by Rajasthan Royals
Jaydev Unadkat was released by Rajasthan Royals

Jaydev Unadkat was the most expensive player in the IPL 2018 auctions as he was bought by Rajasthan Royals for ₹11.5 crore. However, he failed to justify his huge price tag and got released by the Rajasthan-based team. He registered just 11 wickets during the last edition of the tournament and slipped away runs at a whopping economy rate of 9.65.

However, he is a quality bowler who impressed one and all with his performances during IPL 2017. He picked 24 wickets from just 12 games during the 2017 edition of the tournament, including a hat-trick against the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

His performances in the IPL also earned him a place in the Indian national team and he played ten T20Is, taking 14 wickets.

The Saurashtra bowler will be an interesting option for teams like Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Daredevils, who will be in the market for domestic bowlers.

