5 stars who can define CSK's IPL 2024 campaign ft. Ruturaj Gaikwad

The 2024 IPL season is almost upon us, and the palpable excitement in the air will only multiply when defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the opener at Chepauk Stadium on March 22.

As with every season, CSK are among the favorites to win their sixth IPL title after retaining the core of their squad and adding several valuable pieces at the mini-auction. The usual cloud over this being MS Dhoni's final IPL season only adds further intrigue.

The Men in Yellow triumphed last year when expectations were minimal, thanks to a dismal 2022 season. A thrilling finale saw CSK outlast the Gujarat Titans (GT) to secure a last-ball victory.

An already New Zealand-dominated outfit added two other Kiwi players, Rachin Ravindra and Daryll Mitchell, and the duo, among others, will be crucial in CSK's bid to defend their title. However, the performance of the Indian contingent often determines the team's success during an IPL season.

On that note, let us look at the five star players who can define CSK's IPL 2024 season.

#1 Ruturaj Gaikwad

Gaikwad's performances have been proportional to CSK's fortunes over the last three years.

It would not be unfair to say CSK have gone as far as Ruturaj Gaikwad has carried them with the bat. Despite being part of the franchise only since 2020, the 27-year-old has become arguably their most impactful player. It is evidenced by CSK winning the title in the two seasons where he was at his best at the top of the order.

Gaikwad was the Orange Cap winner in 2021, scoring 635 runs at an average of over 45 in 16 games. It resulted in CSK batting the opposition out of games and eventually winning their fourth IPL title.

Cut to 2023 and it was a similar story as the stylish batter scored 590 runs at an average of 42.14 as CSK triumphed for a fifth time. His lone down year in 2022, scoring 368 runs at an average of under 27, saw the Men in Yellow finish second to bottom on the points table.

Another stunning stat that reveals Gaikwad's impact is his batting average in wins and losses. The right-hander averages a remarkable 54.10 with 11 half-centuries in the 28 wins he has been part of since 2020. However, the numbers dramatically drop to an average of only 26.30 and a strike rate of 127.80 in the losses.

With his reliable opening partner Devon Conway likely to miss most of the upcoming season, the onus is further accentuated on Ruturaj Gaikwad to hold the CSK ship from sinking into deep waters.

#2 Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja will be the x-factor around which the CSK universe will revolve around.

Arguably the best all-rounder in world cricket, Ravindra Jadeja's performances will likely be the pillar that defines CSK's fortunes this year.

With 152 wickets in his illustrious IPL career, Jadeja is ninth all-time in IPL history. The 35-year-old has been crucial to the franchise's recent successes, winning three titles in the last six years.

CSK will remember his heroics in the final last season, smashing a maximum and a boundary in the final two deliveries to clinch his side the trophy. Except for Dhoni, Jadeja has been with the franchise for the longest time in the current squad, and his experience in high-pressure moments will be vital if they are to repeat as champions.

Like Gaikwad, Jadeja's numbers in wins and losses showcase his value and impact on the side's performances. With the ball, he averages a dismal 44.20 in CSK's defeats, while the number improves massively to 21.7 in wins. Even the economy improves from 8.18 to 7.23 between losses and wins.

The impact with the bat is also similar, with Jadeja striking at only 126.1 in defeats but an incredible 147 in victories.

Add to these his inimitable fielding skills and clutch gene, Jadeja is easily one of CSK's most valuable players that will dictate whether their season is a rousing success or a disappointing failure.

#3 Deepak Chahar

Chahar has been CSK's unsung hero over the past few years.

Deepak Chahar has been one of CSK's unsung stars thanks to his unassuming personality and performances. However, it is evident that the side's bowling, especially with the new ball, hinges on the Uttar Pradesh-born pacer.

Chahar has been part of the franchise since 2018 and has been vital to their three titles over the past six years. The 31-year-old picked up 14 and 13 wickets in their title runs in 2021 and 2023, respectively. His absence in the 2022 season had a telling effect as the side finished ninth.

Chahar boasts a sensational bowling average of 23.70 in CSK's wins since 2018 but it drops to over 31 in losses. His new-ball strikes often peg opposition teams back, and CSK would hope for more of the same in the 2024 IPL season.

#4 Rachin Ravindra

Ravindra has become the newest star in the world of cricket.

World cricket's newest sensation, Rachin Ravindra, could have a lot riding on his shoulders in his debut IPL season.

CSK acquired the 24-year-old all-rounder for a bargain price of ₹1.8 crore at the IPL 2024 auction. While his role might have been to play only sporadically, the injury to Devon Conway has all but ensured that Ravindra opens the batting in his place.

The southpaw enjoyed an incredible 2023 ODI World Cup on Indian pitches, scoring 578 runs at an average of over 64 with three centuries. However, he will have massive shoes to fill, considering the opening pair of Gaikwad and Conway scored the second most runs (849) as an opening pair last season.

CSK has historically built its success on solid opening partnerships, and how Ravindra performs at the top of the order will go a long way in determining the team's chances of a sixth title.

#5 Maheesh Theekshana

Theekshana's wicket-taking ability at different stages has been pivotal in CSK's wins.

In a T20 era where mystery spinners rule the roost, CSK boasts only the lone option in Sri Lanka's Maheesh Theekshana. Yet, the off-spinner has impressed in his two seasons with CSK in 2022 and 2023 with 23 wickets in 22 games.

Theekshana's ability to control the scoring rate while picking up wickets at all stages was crucial to CSK's triumph last year. The 23-year-old picked up the lone wicket in four losses but bagged eight wickets in as many wins last season.

With the rest of the bowling, especially the spin attack, reliant on containing runs more than picking up wickets, Theekshana is their out-and-out wicket-taker in the CSK ranks.