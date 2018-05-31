Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

IPL 2018: 5 statistical records from the tournament

Let's have a look at 5 unique records made in the recently concluded eleventh edition of IPL

Shalini Singh
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 31 May 2018, 16:26 IST
613

<p>

Yet another star-studded IPL 2018 season has come to an end and the spectators are already waiting for next season of the Indian Premier League with their bated breath.

The banished lions Chennai Super Kings won the 'Best vs Best' tournament this year and announced their comeback with a bang. But, it was not only Chennai Super Kings who had an exceptional run this season, the tournament that went on for more than two months witnessed a cut-throat competition among the eight teams who battled it out for the ultimate glory.

Although the Indian Premier League has departed, we are still trying to get over the tinge of nostalgia of those huge sixes, those breath-taking marvelous catches and some unbelievable super-human knocks.

The number of sixes increased this season and bowlers came up with some menacing bowling actions that stunned the batsmen.

Some new kids on the blocks like Shreyas Iyer came into the limelight while as some old warhorses like Ambati Rayudu and Jos Buttler earned a call from their national side.

A lot of records shattered whereas many new records were inked. Here's our pick of the best records and milestone that were the highlight of the season:

#5 A season studded with fireworks

Rajasthan Royals v Sunrisers Hyderabad - IPL T20
Kane Williamson of Sunrisers Hyderabad became the highest scorer of the season

Eight players who crossed the 500 runs mark were Kane Williamson, Shane Watson, Rishabh Pant, Jos Buttler, Ambati Rayudu, Lokesh Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli. Unfortunately, Dinesh Karthik (498) and Shikhar Dhawan (496) fell only two and four runs short. Despite that, a record eight players scored more than 500+ runs and broke the previous record when seven players achieved the feat in 2013.

This season two bowlers also conceded more than 500 runs with the ball. Dwayne Bravo and Siddharth Kaul gave away 547 runs and 533 runs. Kaul's also set a record as it is the most runs given away by a bowler in an IPL season. Kaul broke Bravo's record a couple of hours before having after bowling the first innings of the final.

Earlier the record was held by bowlers Umesh Yadav who had conceded 508 in 2013 and Mitchell McClenaghan had given away 507 runs in 2017 in the previous editions.

Page 1 of 5 Next
IPL 2018 Chennai Super Kings Sunrisers Hyderabad MS Dhoni Jos Buttler
IPL 2018: 5 Major takeaways from the season
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018 :- The best All-Indian Playing XI of the season
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: 6 costliest dropped catches in the tournament
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: Team of the tournament
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: Rating the top 4 teams in IPL 2018
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: Revisiting the past 10 IPL finals
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018, Qualifier 1, SRH vs CSK: 4 Unnoticed things...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: Top 5 foreign players of the season
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: One surprise package from each IPL team
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: The best Indian XI of this season
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Indian Premier League, 2018
Match 53 | Sat, 19 May
RR 164/5 (20.0 ov)
RCB 134/10 (19.2 ov)
Rajasthan Royals win by 30 runs
RR VS RCB live score
Match 54 | Sat, 19 May
SRH 172/9 (20.0 ov)
KKR 173/5 (19.4 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders win by 5 wickets
SRH VS KKR live score
Match 55 | Sun, 20 May
DD 174/4 (20.0 ov)
MI 163/10 (19.3 ov)
Delhi Daredevils win by 11 runs
DD VS MI live score
Match 56 | Sun, 20 May
KXIP 153/10 (19.4 ov)
CSK 159/5 (19.1 ov)
Chennai Super Kings win by 5 wickets
KXIP VS CSK live score
Qualifier 1 | Tue, 22 May
SRH 139/7 (20.0 ov)
CSK 140/8 (19.1 ov)
Chennai Super Kings win by 2 wickets
SRH VS CSK live score
Eliminator | Wed, 23 May
KKR 169/7 (20.0 ov)
RR 144/4 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders win by 25 runs
KKR VS RR live score
Qualifier 2 | Fri, 25 May
SRH 174/7 (20.0 ov)
KKR 160/9 (20.0 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 14 runs
SRH VS KKR live score
Final | Sun, 27 May
SRH 178/6 (20.0 ov)
CSK 181/2 (18.3 ov)
Chennai Super Kings win by 8 wickets
SRH VS CSK live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Indian Premier League, 2018
England v Pakistan NatWest Test Series #NoBoundaries 2018
India v Afghanistan Test 2018
Ireland v India Twenty20 Series 2018
West Indies v ICC World XI Twenty20 2018
England v Australia Royal London ODI Series 2018
England v Australia Vitality IT20 2018
Australia in England Tour Matches 2018
Afghanistan v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
Scotland v England ODI 2018
West Indies v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
Scotland v Pakistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
Aboriginal XI in England Tour Matches 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Tri-Series in Netherlands 2018
Varsity One-Day Match 2018
India A in England Tour Matches 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018