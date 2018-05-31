IPL 2018: 5 statistical records from the tournament

Let's have a look at 5 unique records made in the recently concluded eleventh edition of IPL

Shalini Singh CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 31 May 2018, 16:26 IST 613 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Yet another star-studded IPL 2018 season has come to an end and the spectators are already waiting for next season of the Indian Premier League with their bated breath.

The banished lions Chennai Super Kings won the 'Best vs Best' tournament this year and announced their comeback with a bang. But, it was not only Chennai Super Kings who had an exceptional run this season, the tournament that went on for more than two months witnessed a cut-throat competition among the eight teams who battled it out for the ultimate glory.

Although the Indian Premier League has departed, we are still trying to get over the tinge of nostalgia of those huge sixes, those breath-taking marvelous catches and some unbelievable super-human knocks.

The number of sixes increased this season and bowlers came up with some menacing bowling actions that stunned the batsmen.

Some new kids on the blocks like Shreyas Iyer came into the limelight while as some old warhorses like Ambati Rayudu and Jos Buttler earned a call from their national side.

A lot of records shattered whereas many new records were inked. Here's our pick of the best records and milestone that were the highlight of the season:

#5 A season studded with fireworks

Kane Williamson of Sunrisers Hyderabad became the highest scorer of the season

Eight players who crossed the 500 runs mark were Kane Williamson, Shane Watson, Rishabh Pant, Jos Buttler, Ambati Rayudu, Lokesh Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli. Unfortunately, Dinesh Karthik (498) and Shikhar Dhawan (496) fell only two and four runs short. Despite that, a record eight players scored more than 500+ runs and broke the previous record when seven players achieved the feat in 2013.

This season two bowlers also conceded more than 500 runs with the ball. Dwayne Bravo and Siddharth Kaul gave away 547 runs and 533 runs. Kaul's also set a record as it is the most runs given away by a bowler in an IPL season. Kaul broke Bravo's record a couple of hours before having after bowling the first innings of the final.

Earlier the record was held by bowlers Umesh Yadav who had conceded 508 in 2013 and Mitchell McClenaghan had given away 507 runs in 2017 in the previous editions.