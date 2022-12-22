5 things you need to know about 15-year-old Allah Mohammad, the youngest player registered for IPL Auction 2023

Afghanistan spinner Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar gained everyone's attention when he made it to the final list of players in the IPL 2023 Auction. 991 players from across the world registered their names for this year's IPL Auction. However, only 405 of them have made the cut to the shortlisted names.

One of them is the 15-year-old Allah Mohammad. He is listed as player number 228 in the list of cricketers under the Uncapped Spinners - 3 category. Mohammad's base price for this year's auction is ₹20 lakh.

As per the details available on the IPL Player list, Allah Mohammad was born on July 15, 2007. He is a right-arm off-spin bowler. It will be interesting to see if any of the 10 teams raise the peddle when his name comes up at the auction.

Most fans know that Mohammad is 15 years old and an off-spinner, but not all members of the cricket universe would have an idea of the following five things about the young player from Afghanistan.

#1 Allah Mohammad is a tall bowler

Allah Mohammad is 6 feet 2 inches tall, taller than average for a 15-year-old bowler. Former Chennai Super Kings star Suresh Raina seems to have watched him play as he spoke highly about the youngster in a recent chat with Jio Cinema. Here's what Raina had to say about the Afghanistan spinner:

"Watch out for Allah Mohammad. At 6ft 2inches and 15 years old, he is an off spinner with a big heart. A lot of talent coming from Afghanistan.”

#2 Allah Mohammad has played in U-16 tournaments

"Ravi Ashwin is my inspiration. He has been a champion spinner for India, and I like his variations".

Mohammad has never featured in the IPL before. He does not have the experience of playing international cricket at the senior level as well, but he does have some experience of playing in multi-team cricket tournaments.

The Afghanistan-based off-spinner has featured in a few U-16 tournaments in his career. It would be interesting to see if any of the IPL teams followed him during those competitions.

#3 He started training with Afghanistan U-19s

Even though he is just 15 years old, Mohammad has already received a chance to train with the U-19 team of Afghanistan. His profile states that after his impressive performances in U-16 cricket tournaments, the off-spinner began training with the U-19 team.

It should not come as a surprise if Allah Mohammad is selected to play for the Afghanistan U-19 team in the near future.

#4 He has played in Pakistan Junior League

The 15-year-old off-spinner featured in the Pakistan Junior League earlier this year. He played one match for the Rawalpindi Raiders, where he bowled an expensive spell of 0/40 in four overs.

Mohammad also got a chance to bat for the Raiders in that game against the Gwadar Sharks. He remained not out on two runs.

#5 He has dismissed Afghanistan international player Samiullah Shinwari

Bangladesh v Afghanistan - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 (Image: Getty)

Mohammad has taken only five wickets in his T20 career so far, but one of them is of Afghanistan's experienced player Samiullah Shinwari. Samiullah has played 84 ODIs and 65 T20Is for Afghanistan.

The spinner picked up Shinwari's wicket in a Shpageeza Cricket League match in 2022 while playing for the Mis Ainak Knights against Boost Defenders.

