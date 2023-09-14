5 things about Suryakumar Yadav that you still might not know about

Celebrated Team India batter Suryakumar Yadav celebrates his 33rd birthday today (September 14). He is currently with the Indian team in Sri Lanka for the ongoing Asia Cup 2023.

Suryakumar has had a remarkable international career, particularly in T20Is. He is ranked World No.1 in the ICC Men's Rankings for batters in the shortest format of the game. He has already struck three T20I hundreds and boasts a mammoth strike rate of 172.70.

Despite all his success in T20Is, Suryakumar has struggled to replicate his form in ODI cricket. He hasn't played a single game in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 owing to his poor run of form.

However, Suryakumar Yadav has been picked up in India's squad for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, scheduled to be played in home soil, starting next month.

Although the Mumbai-born batter is a household name in Indian cricket, there are many things about the star cricketer, which is still not that well known.

On that note, let's take a look at five things about Suryakumar Yadav that you still might not know about.

#1 Suryakumar Yadav was born in Uttar Pradesh

The right-handed batter plays for Mumbai in the domestic circuit. While it is widely perceived that Suryakumar was born in Maharashtra, it isn't true. The 33-year-old was born in Uttar Pradesh.

He moved to Mumbai when he was only 10 years old with his father Ashok Kumar Yadav who migrated to join a job at the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre. Since then, he has been living in Mumbai and also represented them from age-group cricket to senior team.

#2 Suryakumar Yadav met his wife Devisha Shetty in college

It has been seven years since Suryakumar tied the knot with the love of his life Devisha Shetty. While the power couple is often seen together during tours, not many know where they met and how their story blossomed.

Suryakumar and Devisha met each other during their college days at the R.A.Podar College Of Commerce & Economics in Mumbai. The star batter was bowled over by Devisha's dance.

The couple dated for four years between 2012 and 2016 before getting engaged on May 29, 2016. They married each other on July 7.

#3 Played one game for the Mumbai Indians before joining the Kolkata Knight Riders

Many remember Suryakumar, who joined the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2014 for INR 70 lakhs. His stock went higher in the Knight Riders jersey and was appointed the vice-captain for three years before he shifted base to Mumbai in 2018.

However, not many people would be aware that Suryakumar represented Mumbai Indians in a match even before joining the Kolkata-based franchise. The talented batter played a match in IPL 2012 for Mumbai and was dismissed for a four-ball duck.

#4 He won the Champions League with Mumbai Indians in 2011

Suryakumar Yadav won the Champions League for Mumbai Indians in 2011 even before he made his debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Mumbai defeated the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 31 runs in a low-scoring final at the M Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Suryakumar played that game and scored 24 off 17 balls, including two boundaries and a six. He was the second-highest run-scorer for Mumbai after James Franklin, who scored 41 off 29 balls. Mumbai scored 139 in their 20 overs before restricting Bangalore to 108 runs to lift the title.

It was the first time Suryakumar Yadav showcased his true potential to the world.

#5 Highest T20I strike rate among current players

Suryakumar Yadav's T20 credentials are well known among cricket fans across the globe. He announced his arrival in international cricket with a six against England in Ahmedabad in 2021. The right-handed batter smacked 57 off 31 balls to win the Player of the Match award.

Since then, he has grown leaps and bounds and is currently an integral part of India's T20I side. While Suryakumar's aggressive style of batting is well documented, many fans would not know that he has the highest strike rate among current players.

Suryakumar Yadav boasts a strike rate of 172.70 after 50 innings, which is the best of the lot. Romania's Taranjeet Singh is second in the list with a strike rate of 171.21 from 24 matches.