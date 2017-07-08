5 things Virat Kohli is yet to achieve in his career

Let us take a look at five things Virat Kohli is yet to achieve in his career.

@MadridistaSays by Vignesh Ananthasubramanian Top 5 / Top 10 08 Jul 2017, 16:33 IST

Virat Kohli after scoring his 28th ODI century

Ever since making his debut in 2008, Virat Kohli has established himself with some consistent performances for the Men in Blue across formats. If he continues to bat the way he is batting, he will finish his career as one of the best players to have played the game.

Recently, he became the batsman with the most number of centuries in run chases in ODIs and the fastest to score 8000 ODI runs. Adding to this, he has 28 centuries in ODIs, which is third among the batsmen (tied with Sanath Jayasuriya) with most ODI centuries with just Ricky Ponting and Sachin Tendulkar ahead of him.

Kohli has created so many other records in his nine-year long career. Still, there are few things that he is yet to achieve. Let us take a look at five things Kohli is yet to achieve in his career.

Extra cover: Virat Kohli scored a century and roared; it was a sense of deja vu in the right way

#1 Winning the World T20

A dejected Virat Kohli after India’s loss to West Indies in the 2016 World T20 semis

Virat Kohli came into the reckoning by leading India to victory in the 2008 Under-19 World Cup. He also went on to win the World Cup in his very first attempt and added an ICC Champions Trophy to his bag when MS Dhoni led the Indian team to glory in 2013. He is one of the very few players to have won the under-19 World Cup, Champions Trophy and the World Cup in his career.

One silverware that has eluded Kohli though is the World T20 trophy. He has played three editions so far, failing to lift the trophy even once. India failed to qualify for the semi-finals of the 2012 World T20 and in the 2014 edition, Kohli amassed 319 runs in 6 innings at an average of 107 and a strike-rate of 130. However, that wasn't enough for the Delhi batsman to lift the trophy as India lost to Sri Lanka by six wickets in the final.

A couple of years later, Kohli was in the form of his life and with the World T20 scheduled to take place in India, everyone was convinced that his wait for a World T20 trophy would be over. Once again, he took the tournament (excluding the qualifiers) by storm by scoring 273 runs in five matches at an average of 137 and a strike-rate of 147. In spite of having numbers that one can only dream of, Kohli couldn’t take India to glory as the Men in Blue lost to eventual champions West Indies in the semis.

With the next edition of the World T20 scheduled to take place in 2020, Kohli will be determined to lay his hands on the only trophy that is missing from his trophy cabinet.