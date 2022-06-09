5 times an angry Virat Kohli charged off the cricket field

Virat Kohli is the most popular cricketer on social media. The former Indian captain recently completed 200 million followers on Instagram.

One of the main reasons behind his popularity is that he always expresses his emotions on the field. Fans love his aggression and passion.

Of course, his success has also played a major role in his popularity, but many members of the cricket universe love him because of his attitude.

He is someone who would shake a leg with Chris Gayle, ask the fans at the stadium to cheer louder, hit back at the fans for their comments and even express his anger whenever not happy with the on-field decisions.

Losing a wicket probably angers a batter the most, but losing the wicket because of a wrong decision takes their temper to the next level. In this listicle today, we will look back at the five instances when an angry Virat Kohli charged off the field.

#1 Virat Kohli was not happy with his dismissal against New Zealand

Virat Kohli made his return to the Indian playing XI for the second Test against New Zealand last year. He was rested for the first Test. Fans expected a big knock from Kohli at the Wankhede Stadium.

However, Ajaz Patel did not allow him to open his account. Kohli was frustrated with his LBW dismissal as he headed back to the dressing room.

#2 Virat Kohli lost his cool after losing his wicket to Dewald Brevis

During a match against Mumbai Indians in the recently-concluded IPL season, Virat Kohli looked well-set in the middle. He scored 48 runs off 36 deliveries and almost guided his team home.

Dewald Brevis came to bowl the 19th over when RCB needed eight runs to win. He trapped Kohli in front of his stumps. Replays hinted that the bat was involved as well, but since the third umpire did not have proper evidence, he ruled Virat out.

#3 A frustrated Kohli in the dressing room

During India's tour of England last year, Kohli handed a catch to Craig Overton off Moeen Ali's bowling in the fourth Test. He was on 44 at the time, and India needed him to score big.

Since he could not extend India's lead in the second innings, Kohli was frustrated and punched a wall in the dressing room.

#4 Another dressing room clip from the same series

In the second match of the series between India and England, Virat Kohli lost his wicket to Sam Curran after scoring 20 runs off 31 deliveries. Kohli handed a catch to wicket-keeper Jos Buttler on the 31st ball.

He was angry after his dismissal, and a video clip of him throwing a towel in the dressing room went viral on social media.

#5 Virat smashed a chair in IPL 2021

During the IPL 2021 season, Kohli lost his wicket after settling down in the middle. He scored 33 runs off 28 balls, but Jason Holder dismissed him caught out on the 29th ball of his innings.

As he could not convert his start into a big score, Kohli was not happy and smashed a chair on his way back to the dressing room.

