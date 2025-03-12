5 times a clip of MS Dhoni dancing went viral on the internet

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni is once again the news ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. Apart from his heroics on the field, Dhoni has also been known for the odd dance moves off the field.

Ahead of the IPL 2025 season, a video of Dhoni dancing has once again gone viral. This is not the first time such an incident has happened, with instances in the past as well.

Dhoni, who retired from international cricket in 2020, has been regularly playing for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL. He will appear for the franchise in the 2025 season too, after he was retained under the 'uncapped player' category ahead of the mega auction.

CSK are among the most successful teams in the history of the competition, with Dhoni leading them to five IPL titles. He is no longer the leader though, with Ruturaj Gaikwad taking over the reins from the 2024 season.

On that note, here are the five times a clip of MS Dhoni dancing went viral on the internet.

#5 When MS Dhoni grooved to John Abraham's famous song

MS Dhoni, in an old video that did the rounds on social media and generated a lot of buzz, was seen grooving to the song ‘Jhak maar ke‘ from the Bollywood movie Desi Boyz, which was released in 2011.

In the video, Dhoni was seen dancing to the Bollywood number and showing his moves as his wife Sakshi Dhoni was watching, seated right in front of him.

#4 When Dhoni danced with Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya

MS Dhoni, normally known for his calm and composed nature, was once seen partying with fellow cricketers Ishaan Kisha and Hardik Pandya in Dubai, showing off his brilliant dance moves.

The cricketers were seen vibing to famous rapper Badshaah's songs, who was performing at the party in Dubai. Dressed in a white shirt and back pants, Dhoni displayed multiple steps and was in full swing on the dance floor.

#3 When Dhoni shared a dance video with daughter Ziva

In 2018, MS Dhoni took to social media himself, where he shared an adorable video of himself dancing with his daughter Ziva.

In the video, Ziva was seen teaching Dhoni some dance steps as the father-daughter duo displayed multiple steps with utmost enthusiasm. Ziva took the lad with Dhoni following her side by side.

"Even better when we are dancing @zivasinghdhoni006," Dhoni had captioned his post, which he shared on his offical Instagram account.

#2 Dance to Gulabi Sharara

In 2024, MS Dhoni displayed his dancing skills once again, capturing the attention of one and all. In a video that went viral on social media, he was seen dancing to 'Gulabi Sharara', which is a popular folk song.

He was seen vibing to the tunes of the folk song and dancing happily along with the locals. They were all gathered in a circle while performing the steps. The video was posted by a user on X (formerly Twitter), which won the hearts of fans.

#1 Dhoni dancing at Rishabh Pant's sister's wedding

Most recently, MS Dhoni was once again seen dancing, this time at cricketer Rishabh Pant's sister's wedding. Dhoni traveled to Dehradun with his family, where the functions are being held.

He was seen dancing alongside former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina and Rishabh Pant himself. Dressed in traditional wear for the function, the cricketers were seen vibing to the music in a video posted by a user on X.

