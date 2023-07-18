5 times Faf du Plessis defied age with his catching

Faf du Plessis' catch to dismiss Tim David during the game between the Texas Super Kings and MI New York in MLC was enough to show how agile the South African legend is.

Just like a fine wine, Du Plessis seems to be getting better and better with age in terms of his athleticism and is showing no signs of slowing down whatsoever. Generally, as players cross their thirties and approach the beginning of the twilight of their careers, they tend to become a touch slow in the field.

However, Faf du Plessis has shown that even at the age of 39, he is still one of the best fielders in the world. On that note, let's take a look at five stunning catches from the South African veteran that prove that age is just a number for him:

#5 RCB vs MI, IPL 2023, Bengaluru

Faf du Plessis made a mark for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the field with a brilliant catch to dismiss Hrithik Shokeen during the IPL 2023 season. Mumbai Indians needed some quick runs at the death and Shokeen tried to loft a delivery over mid-off as it was inside the circle.

However, Du Plessis charged back as soon as the ball was hit and showed incredible acceleration to get into a great position to take the catch. The RCB skipper just didn't take his eyes off the ball and showed great technique by sliding after taking the catch. Click here for the video of that sensational catch.

#4 SRH vs CSK, IPL 2020, Dubai

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) hold a special place in Faf du Plessis' heart and he is pretty vocal about how grateful he is for all the love he still receives from those fans. He didn't only play some stunning knocks for the Men in Yellow but was also arguably one of their most reliable fielders.

During the game between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and CSK, David Warner looked to up the ante as he charged down the track and smashed Piyush Chawla towards long on. The then-skipper of SRH would have thought that he had enough on it to get it into the stands.

However, Du Plessis covered the ground quickly and timed his jump to perfection. He used every inch of his height to get to the travelling ball and took a fantastic catch. He did get a bit off-balance but had the presence of mind to throw the ball in the air before crossing the boundary line and then come inside and complete the catch. Click here to revisit that stunning grab.

#3 South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2017, 3rd Test, Johannesburg

South Africa coasted to a victory against Sri Lanka in the Johannesburg Test back in 2017. However, the highlight of the game was Faf du Plessis' one-handed creamer to dismiss Sri Lanka veteran Angelo Mathews.

Mathews tried to cut a delivery from Duanne Olivier and it seemed like the ball would travel over the slip cordon as the batter had slashed hard at it. However, Du Plessis at second slip timed his jump to perfection and plucked the ball out of thin air. This proved just how sensational a fielder he was not only in the deep but also inside the circle.

#2 South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2017, 2nd ODI, Durban

Another absolutely spectacular take from Faf du Plessis from the same series came during the second ODI in Durban. The former South African skipper had scored a sensational hundred and that confidence was seen in his fielding as well.

Niroshan Dickwella tried to hit Wayne Parnell over the covers by charging down the track. Although he couldn't middle the ball well, the southpaw might have thought that he had just got enough on it to elude the fielder inside the 30-yard circle. But it wasn't to be as that fielder was Du Plessis and once again he took a stunner with his right hand at full stretch.

#1 SRH vs CSK, IPL 2021, Delhi

Arguably the catch that Faf du Plessis took to dismiss Manish Pandey stands out as the best he has ever taken as it required many factors to be exactly right from the fielder's point of view.

Pandey hit the ball sweetly towards deep mid-wicket and it seemed that it was on its way for a flat six. But Du Plessis covered incredible amount of ground from long-on, had a full stretch to his right, and slid as he completed the catch. During the slide, Faf du Plessis ensured he didn't touch the boundary line, making it a ridiculously great catch.