5 times Virat Kohli was dismissed in the 90s

It didn't happen often but even Kohli isn't infallible to the nervous nineties.

Kaushik Turlapaty TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 18 Jun 2018, 23:05 IST

Virat Kohli is one of the most popular players of the current generation and he has achieved this status in a relatively short space of time. He is India's skipper in all the three formats and is a bowler's nightmare on any day and few can claim to have got the better of him consistently.

In ODIs, Virat Kohli scored 9,588 runs in 208 matches at an average of 58.10. He has scored 35 hundreds and 46 half-centuries. When it is all said and done, he will go down as one of the greatest players of all time.

But has got a case of nervous nineties. Throughout his ODI career, he has been dismissed in the 90s five times. Here, we look at those 5 instances when Kohli got dismissed in the 90s.

91 vs Bangladesh, Dhaka, 2010

Virat Kohli vs Bangladesh

India was playing Bangladesh in the 3rd ODI of the Tri-Nation tournament in Dhaka. Bangladesh won the toss and chose to bat first. They made a decent score of 296 for the loss off 6 wickets on the back of Tamim Iqbal's 60 off 42, Imrul Kayes' 70 off 100. The pair gave them a good opening partnership of 80 runs. In the end, Mahmudullah chipped in with 60 off 45.

In return, India lost a wicket early in the form of their star opener, Virender Sehwag, when he got run-out for 13. Kohli came into bat at No.3 and played a very calculated innings with only 7 boundaries in his entire innings. He stitched a 152-run partnership with MS Dhoni, who scored 101 off 107.

In the 35th over, with the scoreboard reading 203-3, Kohli got out to Shakib Al Hasan, on the final delivery of the over courtesy of a simple return catch. Kohli made 91 off 102 after staying in the crease for 136 minutes. It was a very slow paced innings and though Kohli missed out on a century, he played a fantastic knock to keep India in the game before Dhoni finished off the game with Raina, who scored 51 off 43. This was the first instance when Kohli got dismissed in the 90s.