5 times Matthew Hayden made an improbable comeback

Kartikeya Kumar FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 203 // 09 Oct 2018, 18:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Haydos was one of the keys to Australia's success during their golden era - averaging 40+ in all 3 formats

You've probably heard Matthew Hayden's name in numerous World XIs. I am one who woke up early on countless mornings to watch 'Haydos' bat. Without a doubt, Matthew Hayden is one of the most successful opening batsmen in all formats of the game - having won his country numerous tournaments including two World Cups. But the tough and well-built Haydos is known as much for his mental strength as his physical strength.

The 46-year-old Australian great survived a near-fatal accident this week. The fishing and surfing enthusiast who enjoys a rather laidback country life in his farms at Queensland nearly broke his head (and neck) after he was thrown off the sea to land on the sandback on his head. According to Haydos himself, CT Scans and MRI Reports indicate positive signs and he is on the road to recovery.

However, this is not the first time the tough Queenslander has had to face adversity - mental or physical. It is such adversities that made Hayden the man that he is today - a comeback king with all the laurels an athlete could ask for. While we wish him a speedy recovery, let us have a look at 5 occasions - on and off the field - when Hayden surprised one and all with the way he came back.

Boat Accident in 2000

Matthew Hayden loves the sea probably as much as the cricket ground.

In an incident many of his fans might still be unaware of, Hayden survived yet another fatal accident roughly 18 years ago. Sailing on a boat with Australia and Queensland teammate Andrew Symonds, the group was jolted when the boat capsized.

Both Australian cricketers, along with another companion, swam more than a kilometre to reach the shore. Had either of them suffered a serious injury - which was highly possible, Australian cricket might not have been the force they were throughout the decade that followed.

His teammates and him suffered a shaky time while fishing a marlin, during their successful 2007 World Cup campaign in the Caribbean, as well.

1 / 5 NEXT