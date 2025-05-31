5 times Virat Kohli scored 600 or more runs in an IPL season ft. 2025

Arguably the greatest ever batter in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Virat Kohli is the only player in the tournament’s history to score 600+ runs in as many as five seasons. The next name on the list is David Warner, having achieved the feat in three seasons.

Ad

After a pretty challenging start to his IPL career in 2008, Kohli finally found his feet in 2011, scoring 557 runs in the season. However, it was in 2013 that he took it a notch higher, scoring 634 runs at a strike rate of 138.73, which was significantly more than his career strike rate in the format.

Kohli's performance kept improving with each year, establishing him as the greatest batter in IPL history. Despite retiring from T20I cricket in 2024, Kohli has remained as consistent as ever and has had a stellar run in the ongoing season (2025). He has been an instrumental figure in the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) qualifying for their fourth IPL final.

Ad

Trending

Despite scoring a truckload of runs (8,618 in 266 matches) for RCB in the IPL, the one thing missing from his cabinet is the league trophy. With the team having all their bases covered this year, Kohli could finally lift the trophy after his lifelong dedication to a single franchise.

With the IPL 2025 final slated to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on June 3 (Tuesday), let us look at the five seasons where Kohli has amassed more than 600 runs.

Ad

5) 2013 — 634 runs

Ad

By the year 2013, Kohli had established himself as one of the key figures in the RCB set. After a couple of good seasons, Kohli went on to score 634 runs in 2013 at an average of 45.28 and a strike rate of 138.73, which included six half-centuries.

He was at his imperious best and ended the season with a highest score of 99. This was only the start of the former RCB skipper establishing himself as the greatest IPL batter.

Ad

4) 2016 — 973 runs

Ad

Not many batters would ever dream of scoring 973 runs in an IPL season, but Kohli achieved it with several match-winning knocks and also took his side to the final in 2016. RCB lost in the final to the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), but Kohli’s stunning season became a benchmark for all other batters.

The aggregate of 973 runs remains the highest for a batter in a single season, which is unlikely to be broken in the near future. Kohli’s average of 81.08 and a strike rate of 152.03 showed his sheer consistency.

Ad

He had not scored a century in IPL until 2016, but recorded four centuries in the season. One of the centuries came with five stitches on his hand. He was in a different zone altogether, but unfortunately, couldn't quite realise his dream of winning the IPL.

3) 2023 — 639 runs

After a below-par season in 2022 (341 runs), Kohli was back to his best in 2023, scoring 639 runs at an average of 53.25, which included six fifties and two centuries.

Ad

Despite his brilliant season with the bat, RCB couldn't qualify for the playoffs. His strike rate had remained a concern in the previous three years.

He made a conscious effort to change his style and scored much more fluently, especially in the powerplay, and smashed 65 fours and 16 sixes in the season. His strike rate of 139.82 was significantly higher than his career strike rate

2) 2024 — 741 runs

Kohli was one of the primary reasons why RCB made a staggering comeback in 2024 and eventually qualified for the playoffs. He had another season to remember, scoring 741 runs at an average of 61.75 and a strike rate of 154.70.

Ad

With T20 cricket changing drastically over the last couple of years, Kohli became much more aggressive, and his strike rate was a template of his effort to change his batting style.

He smashed five fifties and a century, helping RCB make a stunning comeback. They won their last six group matches to advance to the playoffs, but lost to the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Eliminator.

1) 2025 — 614* runs

The master of run chases, Kohli is yet again going through a purple patch in the ongoing IPL season. He has already scored 614 runs in 14 matches at an average of 55.82 and a strike rate of 146.54, with eight fifties to his name.

Kohli’s rich vein of form in the ongoing season has played a major role in RCB becoming the first team to qualify for the final after thrashing the Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1. Kohli’s burning desire is to win the IPL, and he will be hoping to play a match-winning knock in the final.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arya Sekhar Chakraborty Arya is a cricket journalist with around 8 years of experience who writes informative listicles and is in charge of text commentary at Sportskeeda. He is a graduate in Journalism, Psychology, and English, and has previously worked for websites such as CricTracker, SportzWiki, Cricket Addictor, Cricfit, OneCricket, and Cricket Exchange. His vast experience has led him to know the pulse of his readers and he cross-checks information from a number of credible sources before writing a single word for their sake.



A former Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) U14 and U16 player, Arya's tryst with cricket began after watching Sachin Tendulkar in action during his childhood. He is an ardent fan of Mumbai Indians (MI) owing to Tendulkar's initial involvement and also bleeds blue for his national team. He is an admirer of Test cricket as he feels the red-ball format teaches one about every facet of life.



Arya, who feels ODIs should not be completely replaced with T20Is owing to the former's pacing and charm, would like to go back in time to 1998 and watch the Master Blaster in action. He has experience in interviewing a few Bengali cricketers such as Kazi Junaid Saifi, Shib Shankar Pal, Sayan Ghosh and Prayas Ray Barman. He has also translated a couple of Bengali cricket books, and made Indian Premier League (IPL) pre-match videos.



He likes to spend time with his family and binge on web series during his spare time. Know More