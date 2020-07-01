5 times Virat Kohli trolled his fellow Indian cricketers on social media

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has been active on social media during the COVID-enforced lockdown.

The RCB batsman has poked fun at many of his Indian teammates on various social media platforms.

Virat Kohli pictured in a Team India training session

Ever since Virat Kohli took over from MS Dhoni as the captain of the Indian cricket team, we have seen a sharp rise in both the former's performances and the team's.

With the current skipper having an incredible pace attack at his disposal, something that no other Indian captain has enjoyed in the past, the team has mounted significant challenges to opponents in all three formats of the game.

With Dhoni helping Virat Kohli from behind the stumps as well, the transition in the role at the helm as been as seamless as it could have been, although the two captains have extremely contrasting styles of leadership.

We have seen Virat Kohli at his expressive best both on and off the field, much unlike his predecessor. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain is very vocal, and frequently shouts instructions to both his bowlers and his fielders.

Virat Kohli also boasts of an active social media presence, a necessity for cricketers in this day and age. The No. 1 ODI batsman in the world is understandably the most-followed Indian sportsperson on social media, especially on Instagram, where he has over 50 million followers.

In this article, we take a look at 5 times the fun side of Virat Kohli made its presence felt on social media.

#5 Virat Kohli trolls Harbhajan Singh

Virat Kohli trolled Harbhajan Singh; Credits: Screengrab

Chennai Super Kings off-spinner Harbhajan Singh uploaded a workout video to his Instagram account in May, captioned "Exercise is a must", and Virat Kohli couldn't resist a jibe at Bhajji's advancing age.

He wrote:

"Well done Paaji. Building kaamp rahi hai magar thodi thodi."

This roughly translates to: "The building is shaking a bit". Kohli and Harbhajan are known for being very thick friends, having won the 2011 World Cup together, so this hilarious interaction came as no surprise.

