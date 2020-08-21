5 Unbreakable IPL records

After the International Cricket Council suspended the T20 World Cup due to the pandemic, the Indian Premier League has become the focal point for the cricket world.

Post a lot of deliberation in recent times, UAE has been penned down as the official host of IPL 2020, with the tournament set to commence on September 19th.

Founded by the BCCI in 2008, the competition has provided some exhilarating cricket. We have also witnessed some remarkable moments, some of which will probably never be repeated again.

With the tournament less than a month away, here's a list of 5 unbreakable records in the history of the Indian Premier League to get you ready.

The chairman of the IPL Governing Council Brijesh Patel stated that the tournament length will not be trimmed under any circumstances. That is to say that we will have the opportunity to watch 60 amazing cricket games.

And, without further ado, here are the 5 records we deem as untouchable in this upcoming season.

1. 8 IPL finals

Considering that the tournament started only 12 years ago, making appearances in eight finals is what we call unbreakable. Your guess is right. We are talking about MS Dhoni. He is arguably the best player in this tournament and the level of his consistency will perhaps be impossible to match.

The former Indian captain, who had the honour of becoming the highest paid player for CSK in the inaugural edition of the competition led his side to title wins in 2010 and 2011.

While CSK finished runners-up in 2012, 2013 and 2015, they returned to the summit in 2018 when MS Dhoni guided the outfit to their third title.

CSK, owing to some off-field controversies, were banned for a couple of years (in 2016 and 2017). During this period, MS Dhoni guided the Rising Pune Supergiants to the final of IPL 2017.

2. 10-game winning streak

Kolkata Knight Riders are without a doubt one of the most successful teams in the history of IPL. They won the title in 2012 and 2014 and have finished in the top four on four other occasions in past seasons. What is more impressive is their winning streak of 10 games that traces back to IPL 2014 and 2015, before a loss to the Royal Challengers Bangalore put an end to the chain of wins.

3. 973 runs in one season

Virat Kohli, the current captain of the Indian national team, had a historic season during IPL 2016. Having scored 973 runs, he definitely reached his prime in that year and yet, in the end, RCB failed to win their maiden IPL title.

And, while T20 cricket is known to heavily favour the batsmen, his record for most runs in a season might not be broken in IPL 2020.

4. Three hat-tricks

This unique record is held by veteran cricketer Amit Mishra who claimed hat-tricks during the 2008, 2011, and 2013 seasons. The reason why we think this is an untouchable record is that hat-tricks are quite challenging to achieve in the game. There have been 15 bowlers who have claimed a hat-trick in the history of IPL, but none of them have accomplished what Mishra has done so far.

5. Best bowling figures

It is widely known that the format of IPL does not favour the bowlers. Nevertheless, great players have always found a way to astonish cricket lovers.

One of these extraordinary performances took place when Alzarri Joseph broke a record that was previously regarded as unbreakable.

In his debut match for the Mumbai Indians, Joseph ran through the Sunrisers Hyderabad batting line-up and finished with figures of 6/12 from just 3.4 overs, breaking Sohail Tanvir's record figures of 6/14 which the Pakistan pacer achieved in 2008.