5 uncapped stars in IPL 2025 who India must consider for their next T20I series ft. Digvesh Rathi

The 2025 IPL season threw in surprises throughout concerning team and individual performances. From the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) finishing at the bottom of the standings for the first time in IPL history to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) overcoming their demons to clinch a maiden title, the 2025 season had it all.

Yet, the biggest takeaway from the season was the number of uncapped Indian youngsters, even teenagers, who punched above their weight in a high-pressure environment. The last few IPLs have played a massive role in India establishing a strong T20 core, culminating with the 2024 T20 World Cup triumph and unparalleled domination for a year on either side of the tournament.

As the Men in Blue look to defend their title in next year's home T20 World Cup, a few uncapped stars from IPL 2025 must be fast-tracked into the senior side, starting with their next T20I series in Bangladesh in August.

Here, we name the top five uncapped stars from IPL 2025 that Team India must consider for their next T20I series.

# 1 Digvesh Rathi

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) leg-spinner Digvesh Rathi surprised fans and experts with his mystery spin in his debut IPL season. The 25-year-old took over the lead spinner role from the established Ravi Bishnoi, outbowling him throughout the season.

LSG's bowling attack was arguably the worst of the tournament, yet Rathi shone brightly with penetration and control. His notebook celebrations only exuded further confidence as he finished with 14 wickets in 13 outings at an average of 30.64 and an economy of 8.25.

Despite playing his maiden IPL season, skipper Rishabh Pant often turned to Rathi at every desperate turn. His Sunil Narine-esque action and deception will be a welcome addition to the Indian T20I squad moving forward.

# 2 Vipraj Nigam

If all-rounders and leg-spinners are the biggest match-winners in T20s, then Delhi Capitals' (DC) Vipraj Nigam must be looked at immediately for T20I selection. The 20-year-old, playing in his maiden IPL season, impressed with bat and ball.

Nigam picked up 11 wickets in 14 matches and averaged 20 with the willow at a strike rate of almost 180. Beyond the numbers, the youngster displayed the rare ability to bowl effectively at all stages and bat at different positions.

Nigam was the rare lower-order batter who preferred the boundary shots on the off-side against pace and spin. He also exhibited an admirable never-say-die attitude in several matches where DC seemed down and out.

In the mold of Afghanistan's Rashid Khan, Nigam could be the ultimate guts and glue guy at no.7 for Team India in the shortest format.

# 3 Shashank Singh

While the Indian white-ball side has an abundance of openers and top-order batters, the middle and lower middle-order options aren't as promising. With Rinku Singh and Shivam Dube regressing over the last two IPLs, the time might be right for Punjab Kings (PBKS) batter Shashank Singh to get a look-in to the Indian T20I side.

The 33-year-old performed the dual role of steadying the ship in the middle overs and flourishing in the end overs. Despite batting at no.5 or below predominantly, Shashank finished with a remarkable 350 runs at an average of 50 and a strike rate of 153.50 in 17 matches. It was his second consecutive brilliant season after the 354-run season at a strike rate of 164.25 in 2024.

# 4 Naman Dhir

Mumbai Indians (MI) finisher Naman Dhir was the side's unsung hero on several occasions in IPL 2025. Despite batting only in the end overs, the 25-year-old clicked into top gear effortlessly to provide the ideal finishing touches to MI's innings.

Dhir also showcased his versatility by occasionally batting at No.3 to help the team's balance. He finished IPL 2025 with 252 runs in 16 games at an average of 31.50 and a strike rate of 182.60.

Dhir also has the potential to bowl part-time off-spin - an immense value-add in the shortest format.

# 5 Vaibhav Arora

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Vaibhav Arora has been among the most understated performers over the last two IPL seasons. However, with the side struggling in their title defense in the 2025 season, the 27-year-old stood out with his bowling in the powerplay and occasionally at the death.

Arora finished as the joint-eighth leading wicket-taker of the 2025 season with 17 scalps in 12 matches at an average of 25.29. Despite being expensive, the right-arm pacer had the knack of picking timely wickets.

With Jasprit Bumrah's workload set to be managed and Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami going off the boil in T20Is, the time might be right for Arora to break into the national side, similar to his KKR teammate Harshit Rana after last season.

About the author Venkatesh Ravichandran Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.



Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.



He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.



He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series. Know More