5 youngest batters to reach 3000 IPL runs ft. Shubman Gill

Since its inception in 2008, the IPL has been a fabulous platform for youngsters to showcase their skills.

Many Indian as well as overseas players made their name by performing well in the cash-rich league. On the batting front, the up-and-coming players have displayed their innovation and fearless attitude to drive the team home.

On that note, let's check out the five youngest batters to reach the milestone of 3,000 IPL runs.

#5 27y 343d - Rohit Sharma

Former Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma is fifth on the list. Sharma achieved the feat in April 2015 against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens.

'Hitman' slammed 98* off 65 as Mumbai posted 168. In response, the Knight Riders chased down the score in the penultimate over. So far, he has amassed more than 6,300 runs in 247 games, with 42 half-centuries and a hundred.

#4 27y 161d - Suresh Raina

Chennai Super Kings batter Suresh Raina became the first player in IPL history to reach the 3,000-run mark in the IPL 2014 clash against Punjab Kings.

Batting first, Punjab managed a mammoth total of 231. Chasing a big score, Chennai Super Kings lost by 44 runs. However, 'Chinna Thala' contributed 35 off 27 to register his name in the history books.

The left-hander ended his career with 5,528 runs in 205 games, scoring 39 half-centuries and a century.

#3 26y 320d - Sanju Samson

In September 2021, Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson became the 19th player to breach this milestone in the cash-rich league, against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Samson (82 off 57) top-scored for the team to pave the way for RR to set a target of 165. However, the Sunrisers chased down the score with nine balls to spare.

#2 26y 186d - Virat Kohli

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Virat Kohli breached the 3000-run mark in May 2015 against Mumbai Indians.

Batting first, Bengaluru lost Gayle early, but AB de Villiers (133*) and Kohli (82*) were relentless as RCB posted 235. In response, Mumbai fell short by 39 runs.

Interestingly, Kohli is the leading run-scorer in IPL history with over 7,500 runs in 242 games, with eight hundreds.

#1 24y 215 - Shubman Gill

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill created history on Wednesday (April 10) by becoming the youngest player to score 3,000 runs in the IPL history. He achieved this feat against table-toppers Rajasthan Royals.

Batting first, the Royals put up a strong score of 196. Led by Gill's impressive knock of 72 off 44, the Titans chased down the total on the last ball of the innings.