5 youngsters who have impressed in first week of Maharashtra Premier League (MPL)

It's another domestic T20 league, and this time, it's the Maharashtra Premier League (MPL) that is unearthing raw talent from the grassroots.

Many rookie and talented players have showcased their potential in the first week of the tournament so far. Their skill set is grabbing the eyeballs of different scouts, searching for quality players for different roles.

Experienced players with international or IPL experience, like Kedar Jadhav, Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Rajvardhan Hangargekar are also making their presence felt.

In this article, we will discuss five of those youngsters who made a mark with their performances in the Maharashtra Premier League.

#5 Pawan Shah

The 23-year-old Puneri Bappa opener has been in stupendous form in three matches so far with his fluent stroke-making. He has been ruthless against the pacers in the power play.

He has scored 141 runs in his three outings at an SR of 146.88 so far, including two half-centuries.

The highlight of his batting has been his adjustment against the pacers, with him showing his range on the front foot and back foot with astute perfection.

#4 Prashant Solanki

A leg spinner who has already tasted the environment of IPL team Chennai Super Kings, Prashant Solanki looks to have added many new tricks to his arsenal.

Prashant Solanki has taken six wickets in four innings so far in the Maharashtra Premier League at an average of 18.50 with an economy rate of 7.65.

He has shown great control over his lengths, getting the ball drifting in for the batsmen with pace variations.

#3 Dhanraj Shinde

If a player batting at 5/6 in a T20 match makes it to the list of top run-getters at 5th position - with 129 runs (till the 10th match) at an astonishing SR of 198.46 - then it exemplifies his calibre. Dhanraj Shinde has emerged as a rare phenomenon in this edition of MPL.

Teams prefer such kinds of hitters who come and change the complexion of the game with their quick-fire cameos.

With a dot ball percentage of only 17.6 and a boundary per ball ratio of 22.7, he is one of the players sought by many IPL teams.

#2 Piyush Salvi

Puneri Bappa pacer Piyush Salvi sits atop the highest wicket-takers list presently in the Maharashtra Premier League with 8 wickets in just 3 matches.

A pacer with high potential and smooth action is still a work in progress, but a little bit of guidance can do wonders for the 22-year-old prodigy. Especially his Yorkie delivery abilities, which lack tooth right now with a lack of zipping pace.

He is a skilled bowler, and with his skiddy action, it will be difficult for the batsmen to get away with him.

#1 Arshin Kulkarni

If one player has set the Maharashtra Premier League on fire, it is the 18-year-old Arshin Kulkarni, who has been in red-hot form not only with the bat but also with the ball.

FanCode @FanCode

.

#MPLonFanCode 13 sixes! Arshin Kulkarni was looking to the skies with this century. 13 sixes! Arshin Kulkarni was looking to the skies with this century. .#MPLonFanCode https://t.co/u8BagV5tfW

Arshin has scored 195 runs in just 3 innings. He has also picked up five wickets with a mean economy of just 6.88.

Teams crave multifaceted players for the sake of balance in their XI, and Arshin Kulkarni fits that bill without a shadow of doubt.

Poll : 0 votes