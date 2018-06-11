IPL: 6 players who scored a century for CSK

Some of them were fortunate enough to score two centuries while donning the yellow jersey.

Kaushik Turlapaty CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 11 Jun 2018, 20:01 IST

A century in the shortest format is definitely a special one. It is an achievement every cricketer craves for. It will be remembered by the cricketing fraternity forever if a player scores a century in the Indian Premier League.

A lot of hundreds have been scored in the history of IPL, 48 to be particular, by 30 different players. The first century in the IPL was scored on the first match of the IPL itself, when the league made its debut on 18 April 2008. It was scored by Brendon McCullum of New Zealand who scored 158* off 73 playing for Kolkata Knight Riders playing against the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Chennai Super Kings is arguably one of the most successful teams and has won 3 titles, all under the leadership of Indian Stalwart Skipper, MS Dhoni. Here are the 6 players who scored a century playing for the Chennai Super Kings.

#6 Brendon McCullum - 100* off 56 vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 11th April 2015

Brendon McCullum

The first player to hit an IPL century has also scored a century playing for the Chennai Super Kings. In the IPL 2015 season, Brendon McCullum scored a 100* off 56 to lead Chennai to a huge victory. It was in Chennai against the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The Kings won the toss and chose to bat first in the fourth match of the season. Spearheaded by Bhuvaneswar Kumar, the Sunrisers had one of the best bowling attacks in the IPL that season. McCullum destroyed the SRH's bowling attack and hit sixes all around the park. He hit 9 sixes and 7 fours and scored 82 out of his 100 runs in the form of boundaries. Due to McCullum's heroics, the CSK have scored 209 runs in their 20 overs for the loss of 4 wickets. MS Dhoni made some key contribution in the end and chipped in with 53 off 29.

No one could get it going for the SRH other than their skipper David Warner as he scored 53 off 42 balls and the SRH could only get to 164 for the loss of six wickets in their allotted 20 overs and CSK went on to win the game by 45 runs. McCullum was rightly adjudged the man of the match.