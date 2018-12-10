6 players you did not know once represented Rajasthan Royals

The Rajasthan Royals, winners of the first ever IPL back in 2008, have always had unconventional picks. Right from the first season, they have invested in players others might not think of, and under able captains have been able to deliver the results. Be it the unknown Kamran Khan, or the swashbuckling Swapnil Asnodkar, little-known players caught the eye of the public during their time with the Royals.

They have had five captains till date, and all of them have fielded utility players in the side, some famous, and others not-so-famous. Due to the fast-moving nature of the IPL, some prominent players also represented franchises but not many recall them due to their few appearances.

Here are some players you might not know represented the Royals:

Aaron Finch

Australia v India - T20

The burly top-order batsman is known for his hard-hitting knocks and dependable strokeplay. He's been part of numerous franchises, and early this year, became the first player to represent seven different teams in the IPL. One of them was the Royals.

He played in 2010 for the Rajasthan Royals, but managed to get just one game in the entire season. He scored 21 runs in that game while playing under Shane Warne. The team had lost Graeme Smith and Dmitri Mascarenhas to injuries, and had a free slot for a foreigner.

Younis Khan

Pakistan v New Zealand - 4th ODI

Pakistan players were lost to IPL after the first season and one of them was their classy batsman Younis Khan. By the time the 2008 IPL arrived, he had become a rock-solid middle-order batsman for the national side.

He too managed to play just one game, probably because he was not identified as an out-and-out T20 player.

His only match came against the Kings XI Punjab where he scored three runs in seven balls.

