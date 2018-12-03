6 times Rajasthan Royals overspent during the IPL auctions

Rajasthan Royals made few surprising decisions during IPL auctions

IPL auction is one of the most important aspects for any IPL franchise, and it's often said that a team's fate is decided on the auction table. So, the selection of the right players becomes crucial for the teams and they can be seen spending heavy bucks to secure a particular player's service.

The IPL bidding process is designed in such a way that it provides all the teams and players, an equal and a fair chance to select and get picked respectively. Due to this one may see teams spending good money on players who they feel would fit into their team well.

Good amount of research is done before the bidding day and they look to spend their purse accordingly. But on a few occasions, the team bidders get themselves caught in the hype and end up spending large sums of money on players who turn out to be real blunders for them.

So without much ado, let's take a look at six instances when Rajasthan Royals overspent on their players in IPL auctions:

#6 Tyron Henderson - $650,000 (2009)

Tyron Henderson played just twice in 2009

A relatively unknown name Indian circuit, Tyron Henderson was the fourth most expensive buy in the 2009 IPL auction. Rajasthan Royals is a team that is known for buying talented and unknown players for a reasonable price.

But on that occasion, they showed a good faith in Henderson by spending a whopping $650,000 to secure his services. The main reason behind this was Tyron's performance for Middlesex in 2008 Twenty 20 Cup, where he played a crucial role with both bat and ball.

At the time of 2009 auctions, he was leading wicket-taker in Twenty20 cricket with 74 wickets in 62 matches at an average of 21.

Such a decent record sparked the interest amongst the teams and a bidding war ensued between Deccan Chargers and Rajasthan Royals, and thus, inflated Henderson's salary beyond the $475,000 Rajasthan paid the previous year for Warne and Graeme Smith, two of the world's great players, making him Royals costliest buy of the time.

However, he managed to play just two matches for Rajasthan that season and picked just one wicket. As a result, was released by franchisee afterwards.

