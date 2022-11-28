7 bowlers who conceded more than 36 runs in 1 over

Bowlers across the cricket world have been facing a tough time in limited-overs cricket due to the introduction of new rules, thicker bats and flatter pitches on offer. Many members of the cricket universe feel that the game is getting batter-friendly day by day.

As a result, the job of the bowlers is getting more challenging. In the past, if a bowler ended with an economy rate of five to six runs per over, fans felt that he had a bad day in the office. But today in the era of T20 and T10, an economy rate of eight is considered decent.

Batters go all out on the bowlers, especially in the death overs. The maximum number of runs that a batter can score in one over is 36, but because the bowler comes under pressure on some occasions, he also gifts a few extras to the opposition side.

In this listicle, we will look at the seven instances where a bowler ended up conceding more than 36 runs in one over.

(Please Note: Only List-A matches and T20 matches are considered for this list).

#1 Shiva Singh - 43 runs

Uttar Pradesh's left-arm spin bowler Shiva Singh made his entry into this list earlier on Monday. He conceded 43 runs in the 49th over of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 quarterfinal match against Maharashtra.

Ruturaj Gaikwad smacked him for seven sixes, with the fifth one coming on a no-ball.

#2 Willem Ludick - 43 runs

Willem Ludick from New Zealand was the first bowler to concede 43 runs in one over. Playing for the Central Districts against the Northern Districts in The Ford Trophy 2018, Ludick ended up leaking 43 runs off six balls against Brett Hampton and Joe Carter.

Hampton smashed a four on the first ball, followed by two sixes off two no-balls. The next ball was dispatched for a maximum as well before he rotated the strike. Carter hit three sixes off the remaining three deliveries.

#3 Alauddin Babu - 39 runs

One of Bangladesh's medium pace bowlers, Alauddin Babu, gave away 39 runs in an over while playing for Abahani Limited against Sheikh Jamal Dhanmodi Club in Dhaka Premier Division 2013.

Elton Chigumbura was the batter, and here's how the over went - 5NB, wide, 6, 4, 6, 4, 6, wide, 6.

#4 Eddie Leie - 37 runs

Chinmay Jawalekar @CricfreakTweets JP Duminy hammered 37 runs off an over bowled by Eddie Leie in a #MomentumOneDayCup match recently. He scored 6, 6, 6, 6, 2, 5nb, 6 in the over - collecting 37 off it, a record second-most runs in an over of List A cricket. The current record of 39 runs is with Elton Chigumbura. JP Duminy hammered 37 runs off an over bowled by Eddie Leie in a #MomentumOneDayCup match recently. He scored 6, 6, 6, 6, 2, 5nb, 6 in the over - collecting 37 off it, a record second-most runs in an over of List A cricket. The current record of 39 runs is with Elton Chigumbura. https://t.co/4PBmf626Kx

Eddie Leie conceded 37 runs off an over, the most among all South African bowlers. He accomplished the dubious feat while representing the Knights against the Cape Cobras in the Momentum One-Day Cup 2017/18. Batter JP Duminy hit four consecutive sixes, followed by two runs on the fifth ball.

Duminy hit a four off the next ball, which was a no-ball, and he ended the big over with a maximum.

#5 One of the star Indian bowlers Harshal Patel - 37 runs

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Ravindra Jadeja smashes Harshal Patel for 37 runs in the final over. The equal most expensive over in the history of the IPL. Ravindra Jadeja smashes Harshal Patel for 37 runs in the final over. The equal most expensive over in the history of the IPL.

Harshal Patel bowled the joint-most expensive over in IPL history last year in a match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Bowling the last over for RCB, Patel gave away 37 runs.

Ravindra Jadeja was the batter for CSK, and here is a summary of that over - 6, 6, 6NB, 6, 2, 6, 4.

#6 Prashanth Parmeswaran - 37 runs

Another IPL bowler's entry on this list is from the 2011 season. Kochi Tuskers Kerala's bowler Prashanth Parmeswaran leaked 37 runs in one over against the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Universe Boss Chris Gayle was the batter. He hit three fours and four sixes (one off a no ball) to aggregate 37 runs from the over.

#7 James Fuller - 38 runs

James Fuller owns the dubious record for the most runs conceded among bowlers in one over of a T20 match. Representing Gloucestershire against Sussex in a county match of 2012, Fuller gave away 38 runs in the 18th over.

The first two balls were no-balls and both went for fours. Scott Styris hit two sixes and a four off the next three deliveries. Fuller bowled a dot on the fourth ball, but the last two were hit for a four and a six as Sussex earned 38 runs from that over.

