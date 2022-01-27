7 Pakistani cricketers who have played in both IPL and PSL 

The Indian Premier League (IPL) began in the year 2008, with eight city-based franchises competing against each other for the coveted title.

Eight years later, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) initiated its own T20 league named the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

While IPL is a much bigger T20 league than PSL, both tournaments have a big fanbase right now, and quite a few popular foreign players have participated in both competitions.

Because of political reasons, Pakistani cricketers are not allowed to play in the IPL, whereas Indian players do not participate in the PSL. However, in 2008, Pakistan's players had permission to play IPL, and a total of 11 cricketers from the country took part in the tournament.

Seven out of those 11 players managed to play in the PSL. Here's a list of those seven names.

#1 Shahid Afridi

Shahid Afridi played 10 matches during his IPL career

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi played for the Deccan Chargers team in the first Indian Premier League season. Afridi got a chance to play 10 matches, where he scored 81 runs and picked up nine wickets for the Chargers.

In the PSL, Afridi has represented Peshawar Zalmi, Karachi Kings, Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators.

#2 Shoaib Malik

Shoaib Malik will play for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2022

Another former Pakistan skipper to feature on this list is Shoaib Malik. The off-spin bowling all-rounder played for the Delhi Daredevils in the 2008 Indian Premier League season. Malik donned the DD jersey in seven games, aggregating 52 runs and picking up two wickets.

Malik has represented Karachi Kings, Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi in his PSL career thus far.

#3 Mohammad Hafeez

Mohammad Hafeez played for Kolkata Knight Riders in 2008

Kolkata Knight Riders roped in multiple Pakistani players for the inaugural Indian Premier League season. One of them was Mohammad Hafeez. The all-rounder played eight matches for the Knight Riders, scoring 64 runs at a strike rate of 77.11. He also took two wickets for the team.

Hafeez has represented the Lahore Qalandars in his PSL career. He has achieved a lot of success in the league.

#4 Umar Gul

Umar Gul also played for the Kolkata Knight Riders

Former Pakistan fast bowler Umar Gul represented the Kolkata Knight Riders in six matches, scoring 39 runs and accounting for 12 wickets. His best figures in the Indian Premier League were 3/24.

Eight years later, Gul made his PSL debut and played for Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators during his career.

#5 Misbah-ul-Haq

Misbah-ul-Haq is a former head coach of the Pakistan team

Misbah-ul-Haq is the only player from Pakistan to have played for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League. Misbah played eight Indian Premier League matches, amassing 117 runs at a strike rate of 144.44.

The former Pakistan captain turned up for Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL. He has retired from all formats of the game now.

#6 Kamran Akmal

Wicket-keeper batter Kamran Akmal is one of only three Pakistani players to have won the Indian Premier League. Akmal played for the Rajasthan Royals in 2008, scoring 128 runs in six matches.

Akmal has performed brilliantly in the PSL as well. He has been a part of Peshawar Zalmi team for multiple seasons.

#7 Sohail Tanvir

Another Pakistan player to have won the IPL is fast bowler Sohail Tanvir. The left-arm pacer starred for Rajasthan Royals and won the Purple Cap award in 2008.

Tanvir has represented four franchises in his PSL career so far, namely Karachi Kings, Multan Sultans, Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars. Interestingly, Younis Khan was part of the same Rajasthan team that won the inaugural edition. But he never took part in the PSL.

Edited by S Chowdhury