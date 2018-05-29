8 runs for 85-metre six? Things that could change the dynamics of IPL & International cricket

IPL has seen many innovations which have added more spice to the game. Here is a list of things that can alter its dynamics in the future.

Bagawati Prasad 29 May 2018, 13:52 IST

What can be the signal for an eight and a 10?

The Decision Review System (DRS) made a tremendous impact in its debut season in the IPL 2018. The BCCI's decision to introduce the DRS has been welcomed by the players and has altered the course of numerous matches in the recently-concluded T20 extravaganza.

The IPL, over the years, has seen various innovations such as the Spidercam, umpire vision cameras, LED stumps, miked-up players to add more spice to the action in the middle. Here are a few things which could further engage the viewers and cricketers in making the game even more entertaining.

8 runs for 85-metre sixes and 10 runs for 100-metre sixes

Remember Shahid Afridi smashing 12 runs in one ball in an exhibition match played at an indoor stadium! Why not have such a rule in the IPL or in T20Is?

Former Aussie batsman Dean Jones too voiced his opinion stating that he would love to see eight runs being awarded when a batsman hits the ball over 85 metres.

"The only innovation I’d like to see is that we are very good with technology, so every six hit over 85 metres should be an eight," he stated recently.

When a batsman knows he can get 8 runs or 10 runs in a ball, then the match is certainly not over till the last ball is actually bowled! How many times has ABD hit the ball out of the ground for six runs? Andre Russell, Chris Gayle, MS Dhoni, Kieron Pollard... these guys can be lethal. It's a reward for the risk a batsman takes. ABD shuffles across and deposits the ball out of the ground, while a tail-ender top-edges a ball and both get the same six runs. Isn't it a touch unfair?

While the boundaries, most of them being 60-65m, are small in most venues, this rule would make it even more interesting for the viewers and the players as well. One ball, 10 to win, it's game on and it's edge of the seat stuff.

If this rule comes on board, then we would be talking about the possibilities of an 8-ball fifty or a 15-ball 100!