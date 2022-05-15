"A sad day for cricket"- Cricket fraternity completely shattered as Aussie great Andrew Symonds passes away 

The sudden death of former Australian all-rounder Andrew Symonds has sent the global cricket fraternity into a state of shock. An unfortunate car accident led to the heartbreaking demise of one of the pivotal members of the invincible Australian team in the 2000s.
Disclosing details about the accident, the Queensland police said:
"Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in Hervey Range, around 50 kilometers from Townsville, that's taken the life of a 46-year-old man last night. Early information indicates that shortly after 11 pm. The car was being driven on Hervey Range Road, near Alice River Bridge, when it left the roadway and rolled. Emergency services attempted to revive the 46-year-old driver and sole occupant, however, he died of his injuries."
The news shattered the cricketing community as Andrew Symonds was one of the biggest match-winners the sport has seen. Several current and former cricketers took to Twitter to pay emotional tributes to the Australian great, who passed away at 46.
Here are some of the reactions:
Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule
"To think that our great mate, Roy, is no longer with us, is too hard to comprehend"- Shane Watson's emotional tribute to Andrew Symonds
Symonds' former Australia teammate Shane Watson was devastated after learning about the tragic incident and penned an emotional note for his late friend. Terming him the ultimate team man, Watson shed light on his selfless services to the Australian cricket team.
Shane Watson also reminisced about the moments the duo shared on the field and stated that he would cherish those memories. Taking to his official Instagram handle, the 40-year old wrote:
I am floored!! To think that our great mate, Roy, is no longer with us, is too hard to comprehend!! He was the ultimate team mate - fiercely loyal, so much fun to be around, a massive heart, and to go with it, one of the most skilled cricketers to ever play the game. Oh Roy, we are going to miss you so bloody much but you have left us all with so many incredible memories that we will be reliving until the day we die. Rest In Peace mate. 💔💔
Making his Australia debut in 1998, Andrew Symonds has played 26 Tests, 198 ODIs, and 14 T20I matches across his 11-year career. He amassed 6887 runs in international cricket across formats, including two centuries in Test cricket and six centuries in ODI format. The T20I match against Pakistan in the UAE in 2009 was his final game for Australia.
In the IPL, Symonds represented the Deccan Chargers (2008-10) and Mumbai Indians (2011) franchises. The flamboyant all-rounder played a central role in the Deccan Chargers' title-winning campaign in IPL 2009.