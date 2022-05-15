"A sad day for cricket"- Cricket fraternity completely shattered as Aussie great Andrew Symonds passes away 

The sudden death of former Australian all-rounder Andrew Symonds has sent the global cricket fraternity into a state of shock. An unfortunate car accident led to the heartbreaking demise of one of the pivotal members of the invincible Australian team in the 2000s.

Disclosing details about the accident, the Queensland police said:

"Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in Hervey Range, around 50 kilometers from Townsville, that's taken the life of a 46-year-old man last night. Early information indicates that shortly after 11 pm. The car was being driven on Hervey Range Road, near Alice River Bridge, when it left the roadway and rolled. Emergency services attempted to revive the 46-year-old driver and sole occupant, however, he died of his injuries."

The news shattered the cricketing community as Andrew Symonds was one of the biggest match-winners the sport has seen. Several current and former cricketers took to Twitter to pay emotional tributes to the Australian great, who passed away at 46.

Here are some of the reactions:

Ricky Ponting AO @RickyPonting If Roy shook your hand you had his word, that’s the sort of bloke he was and that's why I always wanted him on my team. An extraordinary player and even better human being. Can’t believe he’s gone. Thoughts are with his family at this time. If Roy shook your hand you had his word, that’s the sort of bloke he was and that's why I always wanted him on my team. An extraordinary player and even better human being. Can’t believe he’s gone. Thoughts are with his family at this time. https://t.co/7r7FiK1CzK

Brian Lara @BrianLara RIP Roy

Condolences to Andrew’s family and close friends.

#unfair We exchanged messages just hours ago... what’s really going on? Baffled and heartbroken! How could we lose another iconic figure in our sport so soonRIP RoyCondolences to Andrew’s family and close friends. We exchanged messages just hours ago... what’s really going on? Baffled and heartbroken! How could we lose another iconic figure in our sport so soon 💔 RIP RoyCondolences to Andrew’s family and close friends.#unfair

Harbhajan Turbanator @harbhajan_singh

#RIPSymonds Shocked to hear about the sudden demise of Andrew Symonds. Gone too soon. Heartfelt condolences to the family and friends. Prayers for the departed soul Shocked to hear about the sudden demise of Andrew Symonds. Gone too soon. Heartfelt condolences to the family and friends. Prayers for the departed soul 🙏#RIPSymonds

Virat Kohli @imVkohli 🏻 Shocking and saddening to hear of Andrew Symonds passing. May his soul RIP and God give strength to his family in this difficult moment. Shocking and saddening to hear of Andrew Symonds passing. May his soul RIP and God give strength to his family in this difficult moment. 🙏🏻

VVS Laxman @VVSLaxman281 🥲 Shocking news to wake up to here in India. Rest in peace my dear friend. Such tragic news Shocking news to wake up to here in India. Rest in peace my dear friend. Such tragic news 💔🥲 https://t.co/pBWEqVO6IY

Courtney A Walsh @CuddyWalsh Just seeing the tragic news about my former Gloucestershire team mate and friend RIP Roy condolences to his family very sad news Just seeing the tragic news about my former Gloucestershire team mate and friend RIP Roy condolences to his family very sad news

Adam Gilchrist @gilly381 Think of your most loyal, fun, loving friend who would do anything for you. That’s Roy. Think of your most loyal, fun, loving friend who would do anything for you. That’s Roy. 💔😞

Wasim Jaffer @WasimJaffer14 Thoughts go out to his family and friends. May God give them strength to cope with this tragedy. 🏼 Terrible news to wake up to. Saddened to know that Andrew Symonds is no more. Gone way too soonThoughts go out to his family and friends. May God give them strength to cope with this tragedy. #RIP Terrible news to wake up to. Saddened to know that Andrew Symonds is no more. Gone way too soon 💔 Thoughts go out to his family and friends. May God give them strength to cope with this tragedy. #RIP 🙏🏼 https://t.co/So0QGLnMxr

Sachin Tendulkar @sachin_rt Andrew Symond’s demise is shocking news for all of us to absorb. Not only was he a brilliant all-rounder, but also a live-wire on the field. I have fond memories of the time we spent together in Mumbai Indians.



May his soul rest in peace, condolences to his family & friends. Andrew Symond’s demise is shocking news for all of us to absorb. Not only was he a brilliant all-rounder, but also a live-wire on the field. I have fond memories of the time we spent together in Mumbai Indians. May his soul rest in peace, condolences to his family & friends. https://t.co/QnUTEZBbsD

Shikhar Dhawan @SDhawan25 Shocking news #AndrewSymonds ! My condolences to his family and friends. May God bless his soul Shocking news #AndrewSymonds! My condolences to his family and friends. May God bless his soul 🙏 https://t.co/6RBUQNwVcy

Darren Lehmann @darren_lehmann , loved him so much and our thoughts are with the family at this time. Hug your loved ones xx Look after yourself up there great man, I am, loved him so much and our thoughts are with the family at this time. Hug your loved ones xx #RIPRoy Look after yourself up there great man, I am 💔, loved him so much and our thoughts are with the family at this time. Hug your loved ones xx #RIPRoy https://t.co/1nWupFBqOK

Glenn Maxwell @Gmaxi_32

Thinking of his family, his teammates and everyone in the cricket community. We’ve lost another one of our hero’s Can’t believe what I’ve just woken up toThinking of his family, his teammates and everyone in the cricket community. We’ve lost another one of our hero’s #RIPRoy Can’t believe what I’ve just woken up to 😔Thinking of his family, his teammates and everyone in the cricket community. We’ve lost another one of our hero’s #RIPRoy

ICC @ICC



#RIPRoy As we mourn the loss of former Australian all-rounder Andrew Symonds, we take a look back to his tremendous 143* against Pakistan at the 2003 World Cup. As we mourn the loss of former Australian all-rounder Andrew Symonds, we take a look back to his tremendous 143* against Pakistan at the 2003 World Cup.#RIPRoy https://t.co/oyoH7idzkb

Graeme Swann @Swannyg66 Andrew Symonds died last night in a car crash. ☹️ Andrew Symonds died last night in a car crash. ☹️

Shoaib Akhtar @shoaib100mph

#AndrewSymonds Devastated to hear about Andrew Symonds passing away in a car crash in Australia. We shared a great relationship on & off the field. Thoughts & prayers with the family. Devastated to hear about Andrew Symonds passing away in a car crash in Australia. We shared a great relationship on & off the field. Thoughts & prayers with the family. #AndrewSymonds https://t.co/QMZMCwLdZs

Yuzvendra Chahal @yuzi_chahal

You were just not a colleague

My family, my man

My symonds uncle I will miss you terribly

RIP 🏻 Today I have lost my closest man.You were just not a colleagueMy family, my manMy symonds uncleI will miss you terriblyRIP Today I have lost my closest man.You were just not a colleague My family, my man My symonds uncle ❤️ I will miss you terribly RIP 🙏🏻💔 https://t.co/5BvliutC8f

Rajasthan Royals @rajasthanroyals



Rest in peace, Symo. A true great of the modern game, gone too early.Rest in peace, Symo. A true great of the modern game, gone too early. Rest in peace, Symo. 💔 https://t.co/JzxfpzANuw

DK @DineshKarthik

Andrew Symonds was an entertaining cricketer and a terrific all-rounder.

May his soul rest in peace Such heartbreaking news!Andrew Symonds was an entertaining cricketer and a terrific all-rounder.May his soul rest in peace Such heartbreaking news!Andrew Symonds was an entertaining cricketer and a terrific all-rounder. May his soul rest in peace 🙏 https://t.co/4irvHr7LtB

Suresh Raina🇮🇳 @ImRaina Life is really unpredictable, shocked to hear about the sudden demise of Andrew Symonds. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. Rest in peace you legend. #GoneTooSoon Life is really unpredictable, shocked to hear about the sudden demise of Andrew Symonds. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. Rest in peace you legend. #GoneTooSoon

Mohammed Azharuddin @azharflicks A sad day for cricket with the passing away of Australian great Andrew Symonds .

Sending prayers and thoughts to his family. A sad day for cricket with the passing away of Australian great Andrew Symonds .Sending prayers and thoughts to his family.

SunRisers Hyderabad @SunRisers



Rest in Peace, Roy We’re saddened to learn of the tragic demise of Australian legend Andrew Symonds.Rest in Peace, Roy We’re saddened to learn of the tragic demise of Australian legend Andrew Symonds. Rest in Peace, Roy 💔 https://t.co/sp6rTKri2k

Royal Challengers Bangalore @RCBTweets



Rest in peace, Symo. We’re extremely saddened to read about the unfortunate passing away of Australian legend Andrew Symonds.Rest in peace, Symo. We’re extremely saddened to read about the unfortunate passing away of Australian legend Andrew Symonds. 💔 Rest in peace, Symo. https://t.co/CEcQUFtma2

Robin Aiyuda Uthappa @robbieuthappa Woke up to the sad news of the sudden death of Andrew Symonds. My condolences to the family, friends, well-wishers and fans. Rest in peace, Symmo Woke up to the sad news of the sudden death of Andrew Symonds. My condolences to the family, friends, well-wishers and fans. Rest in peace, Symmo 🙏

Farveez Maharoof @farveezmaharoof You’ll be missed by the entire cricket fraternity. Rest In Peace legend 🏽 #RIPRoy Horrible way to wake up on a Sunday morning!! One powerful player i played against! Gone way to soonYou’ll be missed by the entire cricket fraternity. Rest In Peace legend Horrible way to wake up on a Sunday morning!! One powerful player i played against! Gone way to soon💔 You’ll be missed by the entire cricket fraternity. Rest In Peace legend🙏🏽 #RIPRoy https://t.co/VhOJkxTV6w

Ahmad Shahzad 🇵🇰 @iamAhmadshahzad

#AndrewSymonds Always a magnanimous presence in the field. Never imagined you'd go so early. Sad beyond words on hearing about Andrew Symonds passing away in a car accident. World cricket will always remember you. Always a magnanimous presence in the field. Never imagined you'd go so early. Sad beyond words on hearing about Andrew Symonds passing away in a car accident. World cricket will always remember you. #AndrewSymonds https://t.co/9Eczy9M1F4

Anil Kumble @anilkumble1074 Tragic news to hear of Andrew Symonds passing. Condolences to his family, friends and well wishers. Tragic news to hear of Andrew Symonds passing. Condolences to his family, friends and well wishers.

Michael Bevan @mbevan12



Stunned. Co-team members 2003 World Cup. Amazing talent.



RIP SIMMO Heartbreaking. Aussie cricket losing another hero.Stunned. Co-team members 2003 World Cup. Amazing talent.RIP SIMMO Heartbreaking. Aussie cricket losing another hero. Stunned. Co-team members 2003 World Cup. Amazing talent. RIP SIMMO 😥

Damien Fleming @bowlologist

Roy was So much fun to be around

Our Thoughts are with Symonds family

#RIPRoy This is so devastatingRoy was So much fun to be aroundOur Thoughts are with Symonds family This is so devastating 😞 Roy was So much fun to be around Our Thoughts are with Symonds family #RIPRoy

Brisbane Heat @HeatBBL

Rest in peace Roy. Heartbroken. Our mentor and our no.1 fan.Rest in peace Roy. Heartbroken. Our mentor and our no.1 fan. 💔Rest in peace Roy. https://t.co/5bljFhqCAt

Jason Gillespie 🌱 @dizzy259

Utterly devastated. We are all gonna miss you mate.☹️ Horrendous news to wake up to.Utterly devastated. We are all gonna miss you mate.☹️ #RIPRoy Horrendous news to wake up to.Utterly devastated. We are all gonna miss you mate.☹️ #RIPRoy

Jonty Rhodes @JontyRhodes8 Have had the privilege to work with some “big names” in the IPL,as well as a couple of “big characters “. Andrew Symmonds was a fierce competitor and generous teammate. Arguably the greatest all-round fielder ever, on top of his contribution with both bat n ball. #RIPRoy Have had the privilege to work with some “big names” in the IPL,as well as a couple of “big characters “. Andrew Symmonds was a fierce competitor and generous teammate. Arguably the greatest all-round fielder ever, on top of his contribution with both bat n ball. #RIPRoy https://t.co/fhDDDIRWD1

Shubman Gill @ShubmanGill 🏻 Devastating to hear of Andrew Symonds passing. May his soul RIP Devastating to hear of Andrew Symonds passing. May his soul RIP 🙏🏻

Lisa Sthalekar @sthalekar93 for his family and friends. Not sure Australian cricket fraternity can take much more #RIPRoy What is happening in the world….I can’t believe it. Wake up to find another amazing cricketer Andrew Symonds has been lost too soon.for his family and friends. Not sure Australian cricket fraternity can take much more What is happening in the world….I can’t believe it. Wake up to find another amazing cricketer Andrew Symonds has been lost too soon. 💔 for his family and friends. Not sure Australian cricket fraternity can take much more 😢 #RIPRoy

Megan Schutt @megan_schutt Roy was one of the reasons I watched cricket as a kid #RIPRoy twitter.com/abcsport/statu… ABC SPORT @abcsport



Another legend gone too soon. RIP RoyAnother legend gone too soon. RIP Roy 💔Another legend gone too soon. https://t.co/JzrRLSYjLq 2022 was supposed to be better, another one lost too soonRoy was one of the reasons I watched cricket as a kid 2022 was supposed to be better, another one lost too soon 😣 Roy was one of the reasons I watched cricket as a kid 💔 #RIPRoy twitter.com/abcsport/statu…

Trent Copeland @copes9

This year has been just heartbreaking for all, cricket family & fans just in shock. So many gone way too soon.



‘Roy’ was one of the main reasons I wanted to play cricket, wear zinc & just generally play sport with a smile! 🏽 #RIP #ROY Man.This year has been just heartbreakingfor all, cricket family & fans just in shock. So many gone way too soon.‘Roy’ was one of the main reasons I wanted to play cricket, wear zinc & just generally play sport with a smile! Man. This year has been just heartbreaking 💔 for all, cricket family & fans just in shock. So many gone way too soon. ‘Roy’ was one of the main reasons I wanted to play cricket, wear zinc & just generally play sport with a smile! 🙏🏽😢 #RIP #ROY

Aakash Chopra @cricketaakash Terrible and shocking. Andrew Symonds is no more. Too many good people have gone away too soon. R.I.P. mate. Terrible and shocking. Andrew Symonds is no more. Too many good people have gone away too soon. R.I.P. mate.

Lucknow Super Giants @LucknowIPL



#RIPRoy A true legend of the game, who made watching cricket a pleasure. Rest in glory, Andrew A true legend of the game, who made watching cricket a pleasure. Rest in glory, Andrew 💔#RIPRoy https://t.co/gRZY0FGnGw

Damien Fleming @bowlologist

Roy was So much fun to be around

Our Thoughts are with Symonds family

#RIPRoy This is so devastatingRoy was So much fun to be aroundOur Thoughts are with Symonds family This is so devastating 😞 Roy was So much fun to be around Our Thoughts are with Symonds family #RIPRoy

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

"To think that our great mate, Roy, is no longer with us, is too hard to comprehend"- Shane Watson's emotional tribute to Andrew Symonds

Symonds' former Australia teammate Shane Watson was devastated after learning about the tragic incident and penned an emotional note for his late friend. Terming him the ultimate team man, Watson shed light on his selfless services to the Australian cricket team.

Shane Watson also reminisced about the moments the duo shared on the field and stated that he would cherish those memories. Taking to his official Instagram handle, the 40-year old wrote:

I am floored!! To think that our great mate, Roy, is no longer with us, is too hard to comprehend!! He was the ultimate team mate - fiercely loyal, so much fun to be around, a massive heart, and to go with it, one of the most skilled cricketers to ever play the game. Oh Roy, we are going to miss you so bloody much but you have left us all with so many incredible memories that we will be reliving until the day we die. Rest In Peace mate. 💔💔

Making his Australia debut in 1998, Andrew Symonds has played 26 Tests, 198 ODIs, and 14 T20I matches across his 11-year career. He amassed 6887 runs in international cricket across formats, including two centuries in Test cricket and six centuries in ODI format. The T20I match against Pakistan in the UAE in 2009 was his final game for Australia.

In the IPL, Symonds represented the Deccan Chargers (2008-10) and Mumbai Indians (2011) franchises. The flamboyant all-rounder played a central role in the Deccan Chargers' title-winning campaign in IPL 2009.

Edited by S Chowdhury