"A sad day for cricket"- Cricket fraternity completely shattered as Aussie great Andrew Symonds passes away 

Tributes pour in for Andrew Symonds after his sudden demise
Balakrishna
Balakrishna
ANALYST
Modified May 15, 2022 12:39 PM IST
The sudden death of former Australian all-rounder Andrew Symonds has sent the global cricket fraternity into a state of shock. An unfortunate car accident led to the heartbreaking demise of one of the pivotal members of the invincible Australian team in the 2000s.

Disclosing details about the accident, the Queensland police said:

"Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in Hervey Range, around 50 kilometers from Townsville, that's taken the life of a 46-year-old man last night. Early information indicates that shortly after 11 pm. The car was being driven on Hervey Range Road, near Alice River Bridge, when it left the roadway and rolled. Emergency services attempted to revive the 46-year-old driver and sole occupant, however, he died of his injuries."

The news shattered the cricketing community as Andrew Symonds was one of the biggest match-winners the sport has seen. Several current and former cricketers took to Twitter to pay emotional tributes to the Australian great, who passed away at 46.

Here are some of the reactions:

If Roy shook your hand you had his word, that’s the sort of bloke he was and that's why I always wanted him on my team. An extraordinary player and even better human being. Can’t believe he’s gone. Thoughts are with his family at this time. https://t.co/7r7FiK1CzK
We exchanged messages just hours ago... what’s really going on? Baffled and heartbroken! How could we lose another iconic figure in our sport so soon 💔 RIP RoyCondolences to Andrew’s family and close friends.#unfair
Shocked to hear about the sudden demise of Andrew Symonds. Gone too soon. Heartfelt condolences to the family and friends. Prayers for the departed soul 🙏#RIPSymonds
Shocking and saddening to hear of Andrew Symonds passing. May his soul RIP and God give strength to his family in this difficult moment. 🙏🏻
Shocking news to wake up to here in India. Rest in peace my dear friend. Such tragic news 💔🥲 https://t.co/pBWEqVO6IY
Simmo .. This doesn’t feel real .. #RIP ❤️
Just seeing the tragic news about my former Gloucestershire team mate and friend RIP Roy condolences to his family very sad news
Think of your most loyal, fun, loving friend who would do anything for you. That’s Roy. 💔😞
Terrible news to wake up to. Saddened to know that Andrew Symonds is no more. Gone way too soon 💔 Thoughts go out to his family and friends. May God give them strength to cope with this tragedy. #RIP 🙏🏼 https://t.co/So0QGLnMxr
Andrew Symond’s demise is shocking news for all of us to absorb. Not only was he a brilliant all-rounder, but also a live-wire on the field. I have fond memories of the time we spent together in Mumbai Indians. May his soul rest in peace, condolences to his family & friends. https://t.co/QnUTEZBbsD
Shocking news #AndrewSymonds! My condolences to his family and friends. May God bless his soul 🙏 https://t.co/6RBUQNwVcy
Look after yourself up there great man, I am 💔, loved him so much and our thoughts are with the family at this time. Hug your loved ones xx #RIPRoy https://t.co/1nWupFBqOK
Andrew Symonds 💔
Can’t believe what I’ve just woken up to 😔Thinking of his family, his teammates and everyone in the cricket community. We’ve lost another one of our hero’s #RIPRoy
As we mourn the loss of former Australian all-rounder Andrew Symonds, we take a look back to his tremendous 143* against Pakistan at the 2003 World Cup.#RIPRoy https://t.co/oyoH7idzkb
Andrew Symonds died last night in a car crash. ☹️
Devastated to hear about Andrew Symonds passing away in a car crash in Australia. We shared a great relationship on & off the field. Thoughts & prayers with the family. #AndrewSymonds https://t.co/QMZMCwLdZs
Today I have lost my closest man.You were just not a colleague My family, my man My symonds uncle ❤️ I will miss you terribly RIP 🙏🏻💔 https://t.co/5BvliutC8f
Daam… Lord be with us. Another one 💔💔#RIPAndrewSymonds
A true great of the modern game, gone too early. Rest in peace, Symo. 💔 https://t.co/JzxfpzANuw
Such heartbreaking news!Andrew Symonds was an entertaining cricketer and a terrific all-rounder. May his soul rest in peace 🙏 https://t.co/4irvHr7LtB
Life is really unpredictable, shocked to hear about the sudden demise of Andrew Symonds. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. Rest in peace you legend. #GoneTooSoon
A sad day for cricket with the passing away of Australian great Andrew Symonds .Sending prayers and thoughts to his family.
Deeply saddened by the passing of Andrew Symonds. 💔#RIPRoy https://t.co/qFYbJI2V8y
We’re saddened to learn of the tragic demise of Australian legend Andrew Symonds. Rest in Peace, Roy 💔 https://t.co/sp6rTKri2k
We’re extremely saddened to read about the unfortunate passing away of Australian legend Andrew Symonds. 💔 Rest in peace, Symo. https://t.co/CEcQUFtma2
Woke up to the sad news of the sudden death of Andrew Symonds. My condolences to the family, friends, well-wishers and fans. Rest in peace, Symmo 🙏
Horrible way to wake up on a Sunday morning!! One powerful player i played against! Gone way to soon💔 You’ll be missed by the entire cricket fraternity. Rest In Peace legend🙏🏽 #RIPRoy https://t.co/VhOJkxTV6w
Starting the day with extreme shock… ☹️💔#RIPAndrewSymonds https://t.co/iMbApGQ85G
Always a magnanimous presence in the field. Never imagined you'd go so early. Sad beyond words on hearing about Andrew Symonds passing away in a car accident. World cricket will always remember you. #AndrewSymonds https://t.co/9Eczy9M1F4
Tragic news to hear of Andrew Symonds passing. Condolences to his family, friends and well wishers.
Heartbroken!! RIP Roy 💔 https://t.co/0WVlkuhI38
Heartbreaking. Aussie cricket losing another hero. Stunned. Co-team members 2003 World Cup. Amazing talent. RIP SIMMO 😥
This is so devastating 😞 Roy was So much fun to be around Our Thoughts are with Symonds family #RIPRoy
Heartbroken. Our mentor and our no.1 fan. 💔Rest in peace Roy. https://t.co/5bljFhqCAt
Horrendous news to wake up to.Utterly devastated. We are all gonna miss you mate.☹️ #RIPRoy
Have had the privilege to work with some “big names” in the IPL,as well as a couple of “big characters “. Andrew Symmonds was a fierce competitor and generous teammate. Arguably the greatest all-round fielder ever, on top of his contribution with both bat n ball. #RIPRoy https://t.co/fhDDDIRWD1
Devastating to hear of Andrew Symonds passing. May his soul RIP 🙏🏻
What is happening in the world….I can’t believe it. Wake up to find another amazing cricketer Andrew Symonds has been lost too soon. 💔 for his family and friends. Not sure Australian cricket fraternity can take much more 😢 #RIPRoy
2022 was supposed to be better, another one lost too soon 😣 Roy was one of the reasons I watched cricket as a kid 💔 #RIPRoy twitter.com/abcsport/statu…
Man. This year has been just heartbreaking 💔 for all, cricket family & fans just in shock. So many gone way too soon. ‘Roy’ was one of the main reasons I wanted to play cricket, wear zinc & just generally play sport with a smile! 🙏🏽😢 #RIP #ROY
Terrible and shocking. Andrew Symonds is no more. Too many good people have gone away too soon. R.I.P. mate.
#SHOCKING #News about #carcrash of #Symonds You will be missed mate#Accident https://t.co/Pu0MeJbXGw
A true legend of the game, who made watching cricket a pleasure. Rest in glory, Andrew 💔#RIPRoy https://t.co/gRZY0FGnGw
"To think that our great mate, Roy, is no longer with us, is too hard to comprehend"- Shane Watson's emotional tribute to Andrew Symonds

Symonds' former Australia teammate Shane Watson was devastated after learning about the tragic incident and penned an emotional note for his late friend. Terming him the ultimate team man, Watson shed light on his selfless services to the Australian cricket team.

Shane Watson also reminisced about the moments the duo shared on the field and stated that he would cherish those memories. Taking to his official Instagram handle, the 40-year old wrote:

I am floored!! To think that our great mate, Roy, is no longer with us, is too hard to comprehend!! He was the ultimate team mate - fiercely loyal, so much fun to be around, a massive heart, and to go with it, one of the most skilled cricketers to ever play the game. Oh Roy, we are going to miss you so bloody much but you have left us all with so many incredible memories that we will be reliving until the day we die. Rest In Peace mate. 💔💔

Making his Australia debut in 1998, Andrew Symonds has played 26 Tests, 198 ODIs, and 14 T20I matches across his 11-year career. He amassed 6887 runs in international cricket across formats, including two centuries in Test cricket and six centuries in ODI format. The T20I match against Pakistan in the UAE in 2009 was his final game for Australia.

In the IPL, Symonds represented the Deccan Chargers (2008-10) and Mumbai Indians (2011) franchises. The flamboyant all-rounder played a central role in the Deccan Chargers' title-winning campaign in IPL 2009.

