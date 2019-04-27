A unique coincidence discovered between MS Dhoni and Parag family

What a connection (Source: IPLT20/BCCI)

What's the story?

An interesting coincidence has emerged between the family of young sensation Riyan Parag and MS Dhoni.

In case you didn't know...

Rajasthan Royals hosted Chennai Super Kings on 11th April. In that match, the 17-year-old Riyan Parag got out after scoring just 16 runs. His catch was taken by none other than MS Dhoni who had also dismissed his father in a Ranji Trophy game.

The heart of the matter

This happened in a Ranji Trophy match between Assam and Bihar in 1999/2000 season. In that match, Riyan Parag's father, Parag Das was representing Assam while Dhoni was making his debut for Bihar. Parag Das, who scored 30 runs off just 24 balls, was stumped by MS Dhoni.

Who knew that years later Dhoni would become a legend of the game and would also dismiss the son of Parag Das, who was making his IPL debut.

Jan 2000: Assam's Parag Das was stumped by first-class debutant MS Dhoni (18).



Apr 2019: IPL debutant Riyan Parag (17), son of Parag Das, was caught behind by MS Dhoni (37).#IPL2019 — Aadya Sharma (@aadya_sh) April 25, 2019

This little trivia is a testament to the longevity of the legendary wicket-keeper batsman who has played against two generations. This is not the only connection between Dhoni and Riyan Parag.

Earlier, Parag had shared a picture of himself with Dhoni on Instagram. That picture went viral on Instagram. The whole world was talking about that and even the father of the youth sensation could not stop himself from talking about the picture.

Cute picture. Riyan Parag was 3 years old when MS Dhoni made his international debut. pic.twitter.com/zhY9CSbUlQ — Cricpidia (@cricpidia) April 13, 2019

"The photo was taken by Riyan's mom. When the Indian team came to Guwahati for a match, but it was abandoned due to rain. Indian players went to the shooting range for fun and at that time this photo was clicked," Parag Das said as quoted by India Today

What's next?

Riyan Parag is a very talented cricketer who has caught the attention of both fans and critics this season. It won't be a surprise if he becomes a great cricketer for India in future.

