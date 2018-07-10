AB de Villiers confirms he'll keep playing the IPL

Aadya Sharma

AB de Villiers in the IPL

Former South African batsman AB de Villiers has confirmed his participation in the Indian Premier League 'for a few more years'.

“I will keep on playing IPL for a few years, and I would like to play for the Titans, and help some of the youngsters. But there are no set plans. I haven’t been able to say that for a long time".

“There are some offers on the table from around the world, but it will be nice to wake up and wonder what to do; to be normal,” he was quoted as saying to iol.co.za.

The news that all of you had been waiting for! Steady your nerves, @ABdeVilliers17 is going nowhere and will continue entertaining us with his 360 degrees of brilliance. Read more 👉 https://t.co/JjIWbQF7ux #PlayBold pic.twitter.com/ZmWNxwfTUW — Royal Challengers (@RCBTweets) July 10, 2018

De Villiers had, earlier this year, announced his sudden retirement from all formats, four days after the end of RCB's IPL season. In a video message on social media platforms, a 'tired' De Villiers had decided to quit all forms of international cricket after playing at the top level for fourteen years.

"It's not about earning more somewhere else, it's about running out of gas and feeling that it is the right time to move on. Everything comes to an end. I have no plans to play overseas, in fact, I hope I can continue to be available for the Titans in domestic cricket. I will continue to be the biggest supporter of Faf du Plessis and the Proteas", he had said in the video message.

The 34-year-old made his IPL debut with the Delhi Daredevils, and stayed with them for three years, before shifting to his current franchise in Bangalore. He is currently the third-highest run-getter for RCB, behind only Virat Kohli and Chris Gayle.

He had a watershed season this year, scoring as many as six fifties in twelve games, averaging 53.33 and striking the ball at the rate of 174, before his team crashed out of the tournament.