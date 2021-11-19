AB de Villiers retires from IPL; quits all forms of cricket

Royal Challengers Bangalore star AB de Villiers has officially announced his retirement from the IPL and all other franchise cricket leagues. The South African player, who retired from international cricket back in 2018 has now finally decided to end his legendary T20 career.

AB de Villiers confirmed his decision to retire with the following statement:

“I have had a long and fruitful time playing for RCB. Eleven years have just whizzed by and leaving the boys is extremely bittersweet. Of course, arriving at this decision took a lot of time, but after a lot of contemplation, I’ve decided to hang up my boots and spend quality time with my family."

AB de Villiers @ABdeVilliers17 It has been an incredible journey, but I have decided to retire from all cricket.



Ever since the back yard matches with my older brothers, I have played the game with pure enjoyment and unbridled enthusiasm. Now, at the age of 37, that flame no longer burns so brightly. It has been an incredible journey, but I have decided to retire from all cricket.Ever since the back yard matches with my older brothers, I have played the game with pure enjoyment and unbridled enthusiasm. Now, at the age of 37, that flame no longer burns so brightly. https://t.co/W1Z41wFeli

The RCB star thanked the franchise for their support over the last decade and also expressed his gratitude to Virat Kohli, support staff, coaches and fans for their support.

"I would like to thank the RCB management, my friend Virat Kohli, teammates, coaches, support staff, fans, and the entire RCB family for showing faith and supporting me all through these years. It has been a memorable journey with RCB. Have so many memories on the personal front to cherish for the lifetime."

I am a RCBian forever: AB de Villiers

AB de Villiers @ABdeVilliers17 I would like to thank every teammate, every opponent, every coach, every physio and every staff member who has travelled the same path, and I am humbled by the support I have received in South Africa, in India, wherever I have played I would like to thank every teammate, every opponent, every coach, every physio and every staff member who has travelled the same path, and I am humbled by the support I have received in South Africa, in India, wherever I have played

Lastly, AB de Villiers mentioned that although he will no longer play in the IPL, he will always be a RCBian.

"RCB will always be very close to me and my family and will continue to support this amazing team. I am a RCBian forever," AB de Villiers concluded.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

With AB de Villiers now retired, it will be interesting to see which players RCB retain ahead of IPL Auction 2022.

Edited by Prasen Moudgal