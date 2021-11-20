Top 3 non-IPL knocks by AB de Villiers in franchise cricket 

AB de Villiers, arguably one of the greatest batters to have graced the beautiful sport, announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Friday.

The South African scored 9424 runs in the T20s at an average of 37 and a strike rate of 150. He is the only batter in the history of T20 cricket to have an average in excess of 35 and a strike rate of more than 150, with a minimum of 50 innings batted.

Ever since the back yard matches with my older brothers, I have played the game with pure enjoyment and unbridled enthusiasm. Now, at the age of 37, that flame no longer burns so brightly. It has been an incredible journey, but I have decided to retire from all cricket.Ever since the back yard matches with my older brothers, I have played the game with pure enjoyment and unbridled enthusiasm. Now, at the age of 37, that flame no longer burns so brightly. https://t.co/W1Z41wFeli

In addition to his exploits in South African colors, De Villiers also featured in various franchise T20 leagues around the world. He is a bonafide legend of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), having played several match-winning knocks for the Indian Premier League (IPL) outfit.

But today we will take a look at AB de Villers' top three non-IPL knocks.

#1 63 (33) vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, CPL 2016

De Villiers represented the Barbados Tridents in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) in 2016. His performance was exceptional that season, scoring 234 runs in five innings at an average of 59 and a strike rate of 151. De Villiers faced the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots twice that season, bagging the Player of the Match award on both occasions.

Barbados lost the toss in the first game and were put into field first. St Kitts and Nevis Patriots posted 162/8 in 20 overs on the back of a quick-fire Evin Lewis half-century. Jonathan Carter also chipped in with 41 runs. In response, Barbados had a shaky start.

De Villiers walked in to bat in the eighth over, with his team needing another 118 runs off just 75 deliveries. He then stitched a crucial partnership with Shoaib Malik, who played a supporting role. The two added 63 runs for the third wicket over the next 6.3 overs. Malik was then dismissed for 54 (46), but De Villiers was looking well set on 33*(18). The South African ultimately scored 63 off just 33 balls, with Kieron Pollard 25*(13) applying the finishing touches in the successful run chase.

#2 71(37) vs Melbourne Stars, BBL 2019-20

De Villiers represented the Brisbane Heat in the 2019-20 season of the Big Bash League (BBL). He had an average campaign by his lofty standards, scoring just 146 runs in six innings at an average of 24 and a strike rate of 140. However, his masterclass against the Melbourne Stars was one to remember.

On a slow surface, the Brisbane Heat decided to bat first after winning the toss. De Villiers walked in to bat in the eighth over with just 58 runs on the board. He took his time at the start of the innings, scoring just 13 off his first 16 balls.

However, he pressed on the accelerator in the final six overs, scoring 58 runs off just 21 balls with the help of six sixes and two fours. He was ably supported by Marnus Labuschagne, who scored 24*(13).

In response, the Stars were dismissed for just 115. De Villiers was involved in two dismissals behind the wickets as well. He was awarded the Player of the Match award for his impeccable knock on a difficult deck.

#3 52 (29) vs Multan Sultans, PSL 2019

De Villiers enjoyed a good campaign with the Lahore Qalandars in Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2019. He scored 218 runs in seven innings at an average of 55 and a strike rate of 129.

In the game against the Multan Sultans, the Qalandars won the toss and decided to field first. The Sultans scored 200/6 in their 20 overs. James Vince was the top-scorer, managing 84 (41). Umar Siddiq also contributed with a well-made 53 (38).

In response, Fakhar Zaman gave the Qalandars a brilliant start. He scored 63 (35) before being dismissed in the 11th over. When De Villiers walked to the crease, another 100 runs were required off just 56 balls. The South African settled in first before taking the attack to the opposition.

He launched an assault in the last five overs when the scoring rate touched 14. De Villiers was ably supported by fellow South African David Wiese, with the duo managing to pull off the then second-highest run-chase in PSL history.

De Villiers hit three fours and three sixes during the course of his 29-ball 52. He was awarded the Player of the Match award for helping the Qalandars successfully chase down 201.

