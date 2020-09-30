Abdul Samad age, height, hometown, family & IPL salary

Sunrisers Hyderabad's young all-rounder Abdul Samad made his IPL debut in the match against Delhi Capitals at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The youngster pulled off an impressive cameo of 12 runs after coming out to bat at number five.

Batting has been challenging in IPL 2020, but Samad smacked a boundary and a six over long-on in his brief knock.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan mentored this youngster from Jammu and Kashmir. Samad is a big-hitting player who can also bowl leg-breaks. Although Sunrisers Hyderabad did not use him as a bowler during the match against Delhi Capitals, expect Samad to make an impact with his spin-bowling skills soon.

Here are some things that you need to know about IPL 2020's newest rising star, Abdul Samad.

Abdul Samad Age

Another feather added to Jammu & Kashmir’s cricketing fraternity as Abdul Samad is all set to make his ipl debut.I wish him the luck for his long career ahead! I am certain,this will create positive waves in J&K’s younger generations; who will look upto this upcoming Hero! #ipl pic.twitter.com/Abd4wykRFO — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 29, 2020

Abdul Samad was born on 28 October 2001. He is 18 years and eleven months old.

Abdul Samad height

Abdul Samad is approximately 5 feet 11 inches tall.

Abdul Samad hometown

Abdul Samad was born in Kala Kot of Jammu and Kashmir. He represents Jammu and Kashmir in the domestic arena.

Abdul Samad family

Abdul Samad was born to Mohammad Farooq and Farzana Kausar. He also has an elder brother named Taiyyab Farooq. His father was a brilliant volleyball player.

Abdul Samad IPL Salary

Abdul Samad had made a name for himself with his terrific performances in the domestic circuit. The pundits expected him to go for a hefty price in IPL 2020 Auction.

IPL 2016 champions Sunrisers Hyderabad signed him for ₹20 lakhs in the auction. The all-rounder's stock will surely go up as he plays more matches. With the mega IPL auction likely to happen in a year or two, Samad can be backed to bag a massive contract from an IPL franchise.