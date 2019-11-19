×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Abu Dhabi T10 League: Chris Lynn records the highest individual score after being released by Kolkata Knight Riders

Vijay Sain
ANALYST
News
19 Nov 2019, 09:56 IST

Chris Lynn
Chris Lynn

Chris Lynn smashed 91* off 30 balls for Maratha Arabians in the Abu Dhabi T10 League against Team Abu Dhabi - the highest individual score in T10 League history. His knock comprised of nine fours and seven sixes, leading Maratha Arabians to a 24-runs victory.

Lynn surpassed Alex Hales' record of 87* in 32 balls back in 2018. His destructive batting led Maratha Arabians to finish on a total of 138-2 in their innings. This innings came right after Kolkata Knight Riders ended its association with Chris Lynn ahead of the IPL 2020 auction.

This Australian explosive batsman was a part of KKR since 2014, but couldn't play continuously due to shoulder injuries. In 2017 he played till mid-season, scoring 295 runs in just seven innings at an outstanding strike rate of 180.98. He consolidated his spot as an opener for KKR since then.

Lynn scored more than 400 runs in 2018 and 2019, but a dip in his form led Shahrukh Khan-owned franchise to run out of patience and release him in the bidding pool of 2020 Auction. It came in as a surprise to most cricket fans despite having such decent numbers. Lynn has a career-strike rate of 140.65, with an average of 33.63 in the IPL.

Along with Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa and Piyush Chawla also got released among 11 players KKR ended its association with, for the next season. It will be interesting to see whether Chris Lynn joins KKR at a lower price, or dons a new jersey for IPL 2020.

Tags:
T10 League 2019 Kolkata Knight Riders Maratha Arabians Chris Lynn IPL 2019 Teams & Squads T10 League Winners List
Advertisement

You may also like

Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Abu Dhabi T10 League
Match 1 | Fri, 15 Nov
TBA 88/6 (10.0 ov)
TBA 91/1 (7.0 ov)
Northern Warriors won by 9 wickets
TBA VS TBA live score
Match 2 | Fri, 15 Nov
TBA 102/1 (10.0 ov)
TBA 103/3 (9.3 ov)
Delhi Bulls won by 7 wickets
TBA VS TBA live score
Match 3 | Fri, 15 Nov
TBA 103/6 (10.0 ov)
TBA 103/3 (10.0 ov)
Match Tied
TBA VS TBA live score
Match 4 | Sat, 16 Nov
TBA 108/5 (10.0 ov)
TBA 109/4 (9.5 ov)
Deccan Gladiators won by 6 wickets
TBA VS TBA live score
Match 5 | Sat, 16 Nov
TBA 110/5 (10.0 ov)
TBA 91/8 (10.0 ov)
Karnataka Tuskers won by 19 runs
TBA VS TBA live score
Match 6 | Sat, 16 Nov
TBA 112/4 (10.0 ov)
TBA 46/10 (9.0 ov)
Qalandars won by 66 runs
TBA VS TBA live score
Match 7 | Sun, 17 Nov
TBA 92/1 (10.0 ov)
TBA 93/4 (8.3 ov)
Team Abu Dhabi won by 6 wickets
TBA VS TBA live score
Match 8 | Sun, 17 Nov
TBA 114/1 (10.0 ov)
TBA 117/5 (8.5 ov)
Bangla Tigers won by 5 wickets
TBA VS TBA live score
Match 9 | Sun, 17 Nov
TBA 107/8 (10.0 ov)
TBA 60/4 (10.0 ov)
Maratha Arabians won by 47 runs
TBA VS TBA live score
Match 10 | Yesterday
TBA 110/3 (10.0 ov)
TBA 111/5 (8.3 ov)
Deccan Gladiators won by 5 wickets
TBA VS TBA live score
Match 11 | Yesterday
TBA 138/2 (10.0 ov)
TBA 114/3 (10.0 ov)
Maratha Arabians won by 24 runs
TBA VS TBA live score
Match 12 | Yesterday
TBA 108/7 (10.0 ov)
TBA 108/4 (10.0 ov)
Match Tied
TBA VS TBA live score
Match 13 | Today, 05:00 PM
Deccan Gladiators
Qalandars
TBA VS TBA preview
Match 14 | Today, 07:15 PM
Delhi Bulls
Northern Warriors
TBA VS TBA preview
Match 15 | Today, 09:30 PM
Bangla Tigers
Team Abu Dhabi
TBA VS TBA preview
Match 16 | Tomorrow, 05:00 PM
Karnataka Tuskers
Maratha Arabians
TBA VS TBA preview
Match 17 | Tomorrow, 07:15 PM
Bangla Tigers
Northern Warriors
TBA VS TBA preview
Match 18 | Tomorrow, 09:30 PM
Deccan Gladiators
Team Abu Dhabi
TBA VS TBA preview
Match 19 | Thu, 21 Nov, 05:00 PM
Delhi Bulls
Maratha Arabians
TBA VS TBA preview
Match 20 | Thu, 21 Nov, 07:15 PM
Karnataka Tuskers
Qalandars
TBA VS TBA preview
Match 21 | Thu, 21 Nov, 09:30 PM
Deccan Gladiators
Northern Warriors
TBA VS TBA preview
Match 22 | Fri, 22 Nov, 05:00 PM
Delhi Bulls
Qalandars
TBA VS TBA preview
Match 23 | Fri, 22 Nov, 07:15 PM
Bangla Tigers
Maratha Arabians
TBA VS TBA preview
Match 24 | Fri, 22 Nov, 09:30 PM
Karnataka Tuskers
Team Abu Dhabi
TBA VS TBA preview
Qualifier 1 | Sat, 23 Nov, 05:00 PM
1st
2nd
TBA VS TBA preview
Eliminator | Sat, 23 Nov, 07:15 PM
3rd
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Qualifier 2 | Sat, 23 Nov, 09:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
3rd Place Play Off | Sun, 24 Nov, 07:15 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 24 Nov, 09:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Bangladesh in India 2019
West Indies in India 2019
Afghanistan v West Indies in India 2019
Pakistan in Australia 2019
England in New Zealand 2019
India Women in West Indies 2019
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
Australian Domestic One-Day Competition
Abu Dhabi T10 League
Australian Women's Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Under 19 Warm-ups in West Indies 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in West Indies
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
India A Women in Australia 2019
Big Bash League
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us