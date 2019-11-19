Abu Dhabi T10 League: Chris Lynn records the highest individual score after being released by Kolkata Knight Riders

Vijay Sain
19 Nov 2019

Chris Lynn

Chris Lynn smashed 91* off 30 balls for Maratha Arabians in the Abu Dhabi T10 League against Team Abu Dhabi - the highest individual score in T10 League history. His knock comprised of nine fours and seven sixes, leading Maratha Arabians to a 24-runs victory.

Lynn surpassed Alex Hales' record of 87* in 32 balls back in 2018. His destructive batting led Maratha Arabians to finish on a total of 138-2 in their innings. This innings came right after Kolkata Knight Riders ended its association with Chris Lynn ahead of the IPL 2020 auction.

This Australian explosive batsman was a part of KKR since 2014, but couldn't play continuously due to shoulder injuries. In 2017 he played till mid-season, scoring 295 runs in just seven innings at an outstanding strike rate of 180.98. He consolidated his spot as an opener for KKR since then.

Lynn scored more than 400 runs in 2018 and 2019, but a dip in his form led Shahrukh Khan-owned franchise to run out of patience and release him in the bidding pool of 2020 Auction. It came in as a surprise to most cricket fans despite having such decent numbers. Lynn has a career-strike rate of 140.65, with an average of 33.63 in the IPL.

Along with Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa and Piyush Chawla also got released among 11 players KKR ended its association with, for the next season. It will be interesting to see whether Chris Lynn joins KKR at a lower price, or dons a new jersey for IPL 2020.