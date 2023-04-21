ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023, Match 10, Kuwait vs Bahrain: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The 10th match of the ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023 will take place at the Mulpani Cricket Ground in Kathmandu between Kuwait and Bahrain. This is expected to be a cracking Group B fixture.

Kuwait faced United Arab Emirates in their opening game of the competition. It was a high-scoring affair and Kuwait finished on the losing side. They will have to bring their A-game on Saturday (April 22) to grab their first win.

Bowling first, the Kuwait bowlers struggled to keep a check on the scoring rate as UAE posted 371 on the board. Chasing a mammoth total, Parvinder Kumar (53) and Sayed Monib (68) hit fifties but it wasn’t enough as they got knocked over on 228 to lose the game by 143 runs.

Bahrain, meanwhile, got off to a perfect start to the ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023. They beat Singapore comprehensively in their opening game. The side will be riding with confidence after the big win and will look to repeat their performance in their next game.

Batting first, Shahbaz Badar (76) and Fiaz Ahmed (79) contributed as Bahrain finished their innings on 286/8. Imran Anwar and Rizwan Butt picked up four and three wickets, respectively, to help the team knock over Singapore on 154 to win the game by 132 runs.

Kuwait vs Bahrain Match Details:

Match: Kuwait vs Bahrain, Match 10, ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023

Date and Time: April 22, Saturday, 08:45 am IST

Venue: Mulpani Cricket Ground, Kathmandu

Kuwait vs Bahrain Pitch Report

The pitch at the Mulpani Cricket Ground is a balanced track. The pacers will get some lateral movement with the new ball and the batters will have to be patient early in their innings. The spinners may come into play in the later stages of the game.

Kuwait vs Bahrain Weather Forecast

The temperature in Kathmandu is expected to hover between 13 and 26 degrees Celsius.

Kuwait vs Bahrain Probable XIs

Kuwait

Expect them to field the same XI despite suffering a loss in their opening game.

Probable XI

Mohammed Aslam (c), Mohammad Amin, Parvinder Kumar, Usmangani Ibrahim (wk), Bilal Tahir, Yasin Patel, Ravija Sandaruwan, Meet Bhavsar, Shiraz Khan, Shahrukh Quddus, Sayed Monib.

Bahrain

Expect them to go with the winning combination on Saturday.

Probable XI

Haider Butt (c), Muhammad Younis, David Mathias, Rizwan Butt, Shahbaz Badar (wk), Sohail Ahmed, Junaid Aziz, Fiaz Ahmed, Ali Dawood, Abdul Majid Abbasi, Imran Anwar.

Kuwait vs Bahrain Prediction

Kuwait suffered a heavy loss against UAE in their opening game and will have to fire in unison in their next game to grab their first win. They will face a tough challenge on Saturday against Bahrain who are coming off a win.

Bahrain have the winning momentum behind them and fans can expect them to carry it forward.

Prediction: Bahrain to win this encounter

Kuwait vs Bahrain Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

