"He is a rare breed like Umran Malik" - Ajay Jadeja feels Mohammad Siraj should be used well by RCB to get the most out of him in IPL 2022  

Former Indian player Ajay Jadeja feels that Mohammad Siraj should be given a specialized role with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

The right-arm pacer was retained by the franchise after IPL 2021 in the UAE.

Siraj is yet to find his groove with only five wickets in six matches at an economy of 10.80. While he has bowled well in patches, his death bowling has been a concern for the side.

Jadeja is of the opinion that Siraj should be used well in order to get the most out of him.

Believing that Siraj should be given three overs upfront, Jadeja said on Cricbuzz:

"Mohammad Siraj is a rare breed like Umran Malik. Their potential is up to how you use them. If you try to curb them, you are removing their strength.

"Siraj could be given three overs upfront. Siraj and Harshal Patel have different skill sets. It has now been accepted that Harshal Patel will come in the middle overs despite the situation in the powerplay, similarly, I want to see a specialized role for Siraj as well. It is a joy to see fast bowlers coming out of India, they are a rare commodity."

RCB will take on the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in a crucial encounter at the DY Patil Stadium tonight.

"Kohli has taken a step back with RCB" - Pragyan Ojha

Former Indian spinner Pragyan Ojha believes that coaches will play the biggest role in the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) setup.

The three-time finalists are placed fourth in the points table near the halfway stage of the tournament.

Opining that Virat Kohli has taken a backseat with the franchise after once being heavily involved, Ojha said on Cricbuzz:

"Just like Dhoni in CSK, although there is no C next to his name, he is involved in everything on and off the field, whether it comes to selection or strategy. Similar to that, Kohli had played such a role with RCB, but now he has taken a step back."

Following Virat Kohli's decision to step down as skipper after the 2021 IPL, the franchise think-tank had to strategize the auction in the absence of a captain.

After roping in Faf du Plessis and appointing him as the skipper, the primary coaching staff of Sanjay Bangar and Mike Hesson have had a lot of input in the proceedings.

Assessing how things are run when it comes to the new franchise Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Ojha believes mentor Gautam Gambhir is playing a huge part in the proceedings.

"Gambhir runs the things for now as it (LSG) is a new franchise, have to see who will take over within the team once the franchise is well set."

The former India opening batter is already an influential figure in the coaching staff, which also includes Andy Flower, Vijay Dahiya and Andy Bichel.

