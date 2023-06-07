Ajinkya Rahane's top 5 batting performances in overseas test matches

Ajinkya Rahane has been one of India's most successful batters in recent years. The former India test captain has now made a comeback to the Indian cricket team at the age of 34 after an excellent performance in IPL 2023 that led the Chennai Super Kings to a record 5th IPL Title. In 11 innings, Rahane scored 326 runs at an average of 32.60 and a strike rate of 172.48.

One of India's most successful Test batters, Rahane has scored 4931 runs at an average of 38.52. A technically sound batter, Rahane has scored test hundreds in some of the most difficult overseas nations of Australia, England and New Zealand. He has long been an integral part of India's famous middle-order consisting of himself Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara.

Apart from his batting, he has been of India's most successful slip fielders as he taken a total of 99 catches in his Test career. He created a world record of taking eight catches in a single match in Test Cricket history. He has also led the Indian side with distinction after leading them to a stunning 2-1 series win in Australia in 2020-21. As the cricketer marks his 35th birthday, let us take a look at the top 5 test knocks of Ajinkya Rahane in Test Cricket.

#1 India vs England, 2nd Test, 2014 (Ajinkya Rahane - 103 runs off 154 balls)

Batting first on a green pitch at the iconic Lord's Cricket Stadium in England and with a significant amount of grass cover on the pitch, the English bowlers made merry as India were reduced to 145/7 in 57.2 overs. With the English attack consisting of world-class bowlers such as James Anderson and Stuart Broad, it seemed that India would struggle to cross even 200.

It was at this stage that a young Ajinkya Rahane (103 runs off 154 balls) decided to take the attack to the opposition. The 26-year-old youngster from Mumbai struck a high-quality hundred in which he struck 15 boundaries and a maximum. The most striking feature of his innings was his ability to bat with the tail as he stitched vital partnerships with the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami to take India to a respectable first-innings score of 295. In the end, India won the match by 95-runs in spite of surrendering a first-innings lead, as Ishant Sharma took a stunning 7-wicket haul.

#2 India vs South Africa, 2nd Test, 2013 (Ajinkya Rahane - 96 runs off 157 balls)

After a hard-fought draw in the first test, South Africa had taken a huge first-innings lead of 166 runs. It seemed that the onus was largely on Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara, who had been India's top batters in the series to make a match of what seemed a really one-sided contest till that point. With India reeling at 154/7 it seemed that India would not even cross 180 runs.

However, Rahane (96 runs off 157 balls) played a valiant knock to not just cover the South African lead but also take India beyond a second-innings score of 200 runs. He struck 11 fours and two sixes in a knock that came against a bowling attack consisting of the likes of Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel and Vernon Philander. He eventually missed out on a well-deserved hundred. However, in spite of Rahane's heroics, India were bowled out for 223 and South Africa chased down the 58-run target with 10 wickets to spare.

#3 India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test, 2014 (Ajinkya Rahane - 118 runs off 158 balls)

After bowling out New Zealand for 192, India wanted to put a big score in their first-innings to gather a big lead. However, a bowling attack consisting of the likes of Trent Boult, Tim Southee and Neil Wagner was always going to be a handful for any team at the green Basin Reserve Stadium pitch in New Zealand. However, the Indian batters made merry as both Shikhar Dhawan (98 runs off 127 balls) and MS Dhoni (68 runs off 86 balls) made stunning half-centuries.

However, the star of the show was Rahane (118 runs off 158 balls), striking 17 fours and one six in the course of his whirlwind knock. Rahane seemed to be batting on another pitch as compared to the New Zealand batters in their first innings. However, his efforts were undone by New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum who scored a scintillating triple-century to salvage a draw for his side.

#4 India vs Australia, 3rd Test, 2014-15 (Ajinkya Rahane - 147 runs off 171 balls)

Australia posted a first-innings score of 530 in the 3rd Test in Melbourne. With, India already 2 - 0 down in the series, the Indian batters would have to play out of their skin to make the match of the contest. In front of them was an Australian attack consisting of the likes of Mitchell Johnson, Ryan Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Shane Watson and Nathan Lyon.

Rahane (147 runs off 171 balls) played an amazing counter-attacking knock to put the pressure back on Australia. He combined with Virat Kohli (169 runs off 272 balls) to post a stunning 262-run partnership for the fourth wicket. He struck 21 fours in the course of his whirlwind knock. The heroics of Virat Kohli and himself allowed India to salvage a fighting draw in the 3rd test.

#5 India vs Australia, 2nd Test, 2020-21 (Ajinkya Rahane - 112 runs off 223 balls)

India were still to recover from the traumatizing batting display in the second innings of the first test when they were bowled out for 36. Suffering an embarrassing eight-wicket defeat after having a crucial first-inning lead, India were severely low on confidence. Apart from this, India were without the services of Captain Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami. It was then time for the new captain Ajinkya Rahane to lead India in these stormy waters.

After Australia were bowled out for 195, the onus was on the Indian batting line-up to give the side a substantial lead. The pitch at the Melbourne Cricket Ground was assisting the pacers and the Australian attack included the likes of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Nation Lyon. In such a scenario, the India Captain led from the front as he scored a patient hundred, one of the highest quality. Rahane (112 runs off 223) stroked 12 fours in the course of his classy knock. His efforts guided India to an eight-wicket win, one that eventually took them to a 2-1 win over Australia in the series.

With that, we conclude our piece on 5 top knocks by Ajinkya Rahane in away test matches.

