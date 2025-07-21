"All my team-mates used to call me 'Panda' because I used to eat a lot" - When Sarfaraz Khan credited Virat Kohli for his improved fitness

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Jul 21, 2025 17:28 IST
India v New Zealand - 1st Test - Source: Getty
Sarfaraz Khan shared an incredible partnership with Virat Kohli during the India-New Zealand Bengaluru Test last year [Credit: Getty]

Discarded Team India batter Sarfaraz Khan has been dominating the headlines with pictures of his incredible physical transformation, leaving fans amazed since this morning (July 21). Fitness issues have tormented the talented 27-year-old at different levels over the past decade.

Five years ago, Sarfaraz had a similar fitness u-turn, following which he thanked ace batter Virat Kohli. The Mumbai batter debuted in the IPL under Kohli with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in 2015.

However, after three seasons with the franchise, he was released and moved to the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in 2019.

During his sensational run at the 2019-20 Ranji season, Sarfaraz opened up on Kohli's words to him, saying (via Times Now):

"I felt good not just about my improved fitness but because it helped me score runs and get a lead. At one point, all my team-mates used to call me ‘panda’ because I used to eat a lot. Now, they’ve started calling me ‘macho’. Actually, very few people know it’s my nickname now."
He added:

"I was dropped at Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in 2016 because of my fitness. Virat Kohli told me straightaway while there were no doubts over my skills, my fitness was not letting me get to the next level. He was very honest with me about where I was."

The youngster has continued to pile on the runs at the first-class level ever since, despite his struggles to turn things around in the IPL. He has remained unsold over the last two IPL editions, with his most recent appearance coming in 2023 for the Delhi Capitals (DC).

Sarfaraz Khan has been left out of the Indian Test side for ongoing England series

Sarfaraz Khan had his dream come true when he debuted for India in the home Test series against England at the start of last year. The 27-year-old scored twin half-centuries on debut at Rajkot, helping India win by 434 runs.

The right-hander played the next two England Tests and scored another half-century in the series finale as India clinched a 4-1 victory. Sarfaraz scored his maiden Test century in the opening game of the home series against New Zealand in October last year.

However, the Mumbai batter struggled in the rest of the series, with only 21 runs in four innings, as India suffered an embarrassing 0-3 whitewash. The 27-year-old was part of India's squad for the subsequent Australia tour but did not feature in the playing XI in any of the five Tests as India lost 1-3.

He has been dropped from the Indian squad for their ongoing England tour, where they trail the hosts 1-2 after three games.

About the author
Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Twitter icon

Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.

Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.

He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.

He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Venkatesh Ravichandran
