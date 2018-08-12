All-Time Royal Challengers Bangalore XI

Abhishek Bajiya FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have emerged to be one of the most entertaining franchises of Indian Premier League over the years. They are three times finalist of IPL (2009, 2011, 2016) and one-time finalist of CLT20 (2012). Despite having a large pool of star-studded players and huge fan following, they are still deprived of the much coveted IPL title.

Now, we have decided to make the best eleven of RCB over the years by keeping their stats for the franchise as the basis.

Results would have been different if RCB had the following XI donning the team's jersey.

Openers-

#1. Chris Gayle

Gayle played for RCB from 2011-2018

Universe Boss aka Christopher Henry Gayle is the highest run scorer in T20 around the globe and one of the most lethal batsmen to play the game. On his day, he can take any bowling attack by storm. He scored 175* against Pune Warriors India in the year 2013 which is the highest individual score in any T20 game. Also, he owns the record for most sixes in IPL history.

Match-83, Run-3163, SR -151.20, Average-42.74, HS-175*

#2. Virat Kohli (c)

Virat is the only player to play for the same franchise in all 11 seasons of IPL

The legendary modern day batsman, who has been termed as GOAT (greatest of all time) by many sports pundits forms the opening pair with Chris Gayle. We have already seen what damage this dynamic damage this duo can do in previous years. Virat Kohli who is the second highest run scorer in the history of IPL was in his best niche in IPL 2016 where he piled 973 runs comprising of 4 centuries which are highest run by any batsman in a season.

Match-163, Run-4968, SR-130.76, Average-38.35, HS-113

