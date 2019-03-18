×
An Open Letter To Virat Kohli Ahead Of The 2019 IPL

Sai Siddhharth
ANALYST
Feature
403   //    18 Mar 2019, 09:24 IST

People will keep talking things, but don’t pay too much attention to them.
People will keep talking things, but don’t pay too much attention to them.

Dear Virat Kohli,

For the last five years, you have had an ethereal run with the willow. You have tamed bowling attacks, plundered runs at will in various conditions and made us gape at you in awe. You already have 41 centuries in ODI cricket, and you were also the fastest to score 10000 runs in the ODI format of the game. You look all set to take ODI cricket to statistically new peaks never witnessed before.

You have also been a part of the World Cup winning Squad, the Champions Trophy winning squad, and you recently led India to a historic series triumph over Australia earlier this year.

But then, Virat, there is this one thing that sticks out as a blot in your otherwise glittering career- the IPL trophy. You have been a part of the RCB outfit for 11 seasons, but not once have the RCB team lifted the trophy.

There have been many people who have trolled you, and the RCB outfit. One of the posts I read was “Someone told me that I would die when RCB wins the IPL. So, basically, he granted me immortality.”

Now, this really hurt and that is precisely why I want you to go out and win the trophy this year.

On a personal note, you have had a surreal run with the willow with the bat for RCB. You are the league’s second highest run scorer, and that 2016 IPL season stands out vividly in my mind, where you stood out as the monarch of all that you had surveyed.

That hundred you hit against the Kings XI Punjab having stitches in your hand showed us how much you loved the game. It was also the season which showed us that we were witnessing a phenomenon in action. But then, for all your individual splendour, the team fell short.

There are people who have criticized you for being aggressive and for giving vent to your feelings. But then, if it brings out the best in you, go ahead and be yourself. People will keep talking things, but don’t pay too much attention to them.

Traditionally, being from Chennai, I should support the Chennai Super Kings. I have rooted for them in the past, but this time, I am going to be with RCB. I want the trolls to end, I want you pumped up again, I want you to lay your hands on that IPL trophy. Virat, you should finally be the winning IPL captain.

So, all the best Virat, for this season. Go out and get the trophy buddy!"

From an ardent fan

