IPL 2021: An opportunity for the sun to rise again

All the turbulence and clangor regarding the future of the Indian Premier League has been met with stagnation in the past couple of days. With this edition of the extravaganza indefinitely postponed, the past week has been one of the most uncertain times in the history of the league.

The health and safety of the people involved in the IPL were always the primary concern for the organizers of the league. Much as they did towards ensuring the competition takes place, they failed to gage the gravity of the situation to carry it to completion.

The tournament was well and truly on course at the halfway stage, courtesy of the biosecure environment. However, if one took a pragmatic look at the situation, it always felt that IPL 2021 was bordering on reality. The world of competition and celebration within the league served as a polar opposite to what was happening outside.

With the stakes rocketing sky-high, the Indian Premier League undoubtedly motored with a single aim: to bring a smile to the faces of the people struggling back home.

While the sun has temporarily set on the future of the league, it provides the teams with an opportunity to reflect on their campaign in the first half of the tournament and make amends in the upcoming matches.

One such team expected to reap massive dividends from this sudden break is the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Languishing at the bottom of the points table, the Orange Army struggled to find momentum right through the course of the competition.

The opening woes

David Warner struggled in this edition of the tournament| Picture Credits - IPL

Sunrisers Hyderabad have arguably been the most consistent team in the league since 2016. David Warner, one of the most successful players in IPL history, has been at the helm of their affairs in the past couple of seasons.

However, the talismanic Australian has looked a shadow of his former self this year. Coupled with Warner's poor run with the bat, an injury to Kane Williamson at the start of the season meant the team failed to lay a solid foundation at the top of the order.

Warner's revamped style of anchoring the innings instead of playing with more freedom at the top hurt the Sunrises as they failed to get any impetus in the powerplay overs.

Middle-order muddle

Manish Pandey's form has been a concern for the Sunrisers

The lack of experience and firepower in the middle order has been a significant area of concern for SRH in this edition of the league.

With Indian international stars like Manish Pandey and Vijay Shankar struggling in the first phase of the competition, the team management was forced to tweak the middle-order combination in hopes of better results.

In such a fast-paced tournament, the lack of seasoned campaigners in the mix has also resulted in the downfall of the side.

Over-dependency on Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan in action for the Sunrisers team| Picture Credits - IPL

While batting has been an achilles heel for SRH ever since they came into being, the bowling unit remained the strength that powered them past the finish line on numerous occasions over the years.

However, injuries to two of their premier fast bowlers this season - Bhuvneshwar Kumar and T. Natarajan - meant the bowling unit was heavily reliant on Rashid Khan.

Despite the leg-spinner being their leading wicket-taker this season with ten wickets in seven games, the lack of support from the other end proved to be costly for the side.

With the pace duo missing out due to injuries, death bowling has also been affected. Sunrisers conceded 74 runs in the final five overs of their last match against Rajasthan Royals on 2 May, purely due to the lack of experience in executing the fuller length deliveries.

Change of leadership and fresh perspective

Sunrisers Hyderabad handed over the captaincy duties to Kane Williamson

After five dismal performances in the first six games, the team management handed over the responsibility of the side to Kane Williamson. One of the most astute captains of the modern era, the Kiwi batsman has time and again proved his mettle in the international arena.

The 30-year-old adds a lot of calm to this volatile format of the game. With years of experience leading the national side, he will have his work cut out as the Sunrisers have failed to live up to the standards they've set in the past.

The road ahead

Time away from franchise cricket, courtesy of this forced break, should help Williamson and the entire team management reflect on their journey thus far and plan for the remainder of the season.

While the form of the middle order will be the primary concern, Williamson will have to identify the match-winners and back them in the lead-up to the resumption of the league.

The issue with death bowling should be a lot more at ease with the availability of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and T Natarajan. The break will allow the duo to focus on their rehabilitation and return to competitive cricket.

Although the road ahead looks bleak for the Sunrisers in IPL 2021, the seven remaining group-stage matches provide them with enough opportunity to make amends and get their derailed campaign back on track.

The Orange Army can draw inspiration from the instances in which a team has been down and out in the first phase of the tournament, only to script an incredible comeback and clinch the championship.